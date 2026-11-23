COP31 concluded without securing a political agreement after sharp disagreements over fossil fuel language exposed deep divisions among negotiating blocs and extended the Antalya summit into unprecedented overtime.

As talks stretched far beyond their scheduled end, countries remained unable to bridge differences over whether the conference outcome should include a commitment related to fossil fuels. The deadlock ultimately prevented negotiators from reaching the kind of political consensus that has traditionally accompanied UN climate conferences.

Several delegates and ministers pointed to the absence of fossil fuel language as the central obstacle. European nations, small island states and other climate-vulnerable countries maintained that any meaningful outcome needed to acknowledge the role of oil, gas and coal in driving global warming.

The dispute intensified after a revised draft of the conference cover text was released without mentioning fossil fuels. Negotiators then spent the remaining days attempting to build consensus around competing proposals, but positions became increasingly entrenched.

According to negotiators from multiple regions, including Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia, Saudi Arabia remained firmly opposed to including language targeting fossil fuels. Delegates said the country consistently argued against such references while supporting provisions related to carbon capture technologies.

The disagreement became one of the defining features of the conference's final phase. Many countries viewed the issue as a test of whether the summit would reinforce previous climate commitments or take a less direct approach toward emissions-producing energy sources.

Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the European Union, openly criticized the outcome of the negotiations. He argued that oil-producing nations had played an outsized role in shaping discussions and preventing stronger language from emerging in the final text.

Turkish organizers rejected suggestions that any country or negotiating bloc had received special treatment. The COP presidency stated that no delegation had been granted preferential access during the talks.

Coalitions Formed as Negotiations Reached Breaking Point

Throughout the second week of negotiations, countries worked behind closed doors to find common ground. Instead, divisions became more visible.

Delegates from several countries said Saudi Arabia maintained a fixed position that references to fossil fuels could not be included in the final document. At the same time, countries seeking stronger climate ambition hardened their own positions.

The European Union signaled that it would not support an agreement lacking adequate ambition. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra made clear that negotiators preferred no agreement at all rather than accepting what they viewed as an insufficient outcome.

Germany subsequently coordinated discussions with members of the High Ambition Coalition, which includes small island states, vulnerable countries, African nations and developed economies such as Canada and Singapore. Those discussions resulted in a letter reportedly backed by around 130 countries.

The letter urged the presidency to ensure that any final agreement included language supporting a transition away from fossil fuels. However, when a revised draft was circulated later, delegates found that the requested language had not been incorporated.

That reaction sparked frustration among many vulnerable nations. Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Talia, publicly voiced concern about the direction of negotiations, suggesting that some countries appeared to wield greater influence over the process than others.

As the weekend progressed, negotiators increasingly discussed the prospect of the conference ending without a political statement. Delegations were beginning to depart Antalya, while pressure mounted on the presidency to produce a breakthrough.

When the closing plenary convened, COP31 President Murat Kurum acknowledged that consensus had not been achieved and confirmed that no additional draft text would be advanced.

The outcome left many participants disappointed. Several negotiators argued that countries advocating rapid climate action had been unable to secure recognition of a fossil fuel transition in the summit's political document. Others maintained that national energy choices should not be dictated through conference language.

For many delegates, the failure to reach agreement highlighted the continuing divide between nations prioritizing a faster transition away from fossil fuels and those favoring a broader approach focused on emissions reduction technologies. That unresolved conflict ultimately shaped the final hours of COP31 and left the conference without the political agreement many countries had hoped to secure.