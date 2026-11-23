MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India has consolidated its position as Asia's third-most powerful country, with its overall power score rising to 40.5 points in 2026, reflecting its growing regional influence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. According to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index, assessments of Prime Minister Modi's regional leadership improved, with him becoming the second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Diplomatic influence remained India's strongest measure, with a score of 70.3 points and the report noted that assessments of Prime Minister Modi's regional leadership improved significantly, with him moving up three places to become the second-most effective regional leader, behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Hunter Marston, Director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute and Project Lead for the Asia Power Index, wrote in a post on X: "India gains influence. India rose to 40.5, consolidating its place as a major power. The gap with China is the narrowest since 2018, and Modi is now rated the second-most effective regional leader behind Xi, despite a dip in economic capability."

The 2026 Asia Power Index evaluates 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators covering eight measures of power, including economic and military capability, resilience, diplomatic influence and economic relationships.

The United States and China retained the top two positions, respectively, while India strengthened its regional standing through improvements in diplomatic influence, defence engagement, cultural reach and future resources, the report said.

India's economic capability score, however, slipped slightly to 26.4 points, although it retained third place in the category.

The Lowy Institute attributed the decline partly to a weakening rupee, changes in the International Monetary Fund's methodology for measuring economies and a nearly $20 billion fall in outbound investment.

However, India's future resources score climbed to 56.2 points, reflecting an improved economic outlook and the country's growth potential.

"While its economy and diplomacy showed mixed results in 2026, India grew more influential in Asia," the report said, highlighting the country's expanding regional role.