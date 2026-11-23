Jairam Ramesh Attacks PM HM Jodi Over Pending Parliament Session Call

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the delay in announcing the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament and the lack of clarity on the government's proposed delimitation formula, alleging that the "PM-HM jodi" was trapped by its own "bluff and bluster".

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned what he described as the continued suspense surrounding the parliamentary sessions and the government's plans for delimitation, asking whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led leadership had a "clear roadmap". "What games are being played by the PM-HM jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together?" he asked. "By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session," Ramesh wrote.

He also questioned the delay in reconvening the Monsoon Session, which has yet to be prorogued, and sought clarity on whether it would be called again. "By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened," he said. Ramesh further raised questions over the government's proposed delimitation formula, alleging that the ruling dispensation had made desperate efforts to cobble together a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha. "By now having seen (through) their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one," he said.

The senior Congress leader said the continued uncertainty surrounding these issues suggested either confusion within the leadership or the possibility of something sinister being planned. "The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned," Ramesh added.

Taking his attack further, Ramesh referred to the two leaders as "GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars", alleging that they stood exposed and that their actions were further undermining the institution of Parliament. "Either way, the two GTA (Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo," he added.

The remarks came amid the political debate over the Chief Election Commissioner, with Ramesh alleging that the government was reluctant to face the issue in Parliament. Congress party continuously claimed that the central government may cancel the Winter Session of Parliament and convene the Budget Session directly and alleged that it was seeking to avoid facing questions over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 and concluded on August 13. It adjourned sine die on August 13 after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. Prorogation means the termination of a Session of the House by an order made by the President under Article 85(2)(a) of the Constitution.