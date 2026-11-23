Kerala CM Visits Puttaparthi, Announces Sabarimala Development Plans

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday to attend the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, District Collector Shyam Prasad, Joint Collector M. Mourya Bharadwaj, District SP Satish Kumar, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy and Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, among others, welcomed Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan with bouquets at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Keralam government is planning a major development project to transform Sabarimala into a modern pilgrimage centre on the lines of Tirupati, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said. The project procedures will begin immediately after the conclusion of the current pilgrimage season, with a substantial portion of the works targeted for completion before the next season. The development plan will focus on long-term infrastructure facilities at Sabarimala and along the pilgrimage routes. The aim is to provide modern, professionally managed facilities so that devotees can have darshan without facing difficulties. The government expects the number of pilgrims to increase by up to 50 per cent following the implementation of the project, the Chief Minister said. The government is also considering an interconnected pilgrimage tourism initiative to encourage devotees visiting Sabarimala to visit other temples in Keralam. The initiative aims to expand pilgrimage tourism and encourage visitors to spend more time in the state.

Satheesan was speaking after inaugurating a dedicated pilgrim facilitation centre at Cochin International Airport for Sabarimala devotees. The 3,000-square-foot facility has an air-conditioned hall covering 80 per cent of its total area. It provides resting facilities for Ayyappa devotees arriving from other states and foreign countries. The Chief Minister also said that additional facilities, including improved connectivity from the airport, would be considered to make travel more convenient for pilgrims.

As the pilgrimage season began, State Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said that the government has allotted Rs 3.36 crores for assistance to local bodies. Muraleedharan stated, "When we had conducted meetings in Pandalam, Chengannur and Erumeli, there was a complaint raised from the local body authorities that they had spent more money in the last two years, but they did not get the sufficient amount. So I reported that matter to the Chief Minister, who allotted Rs 3.36 crores as assistance for local bodies. That's a very good sign. So, this time they can do sufficient work for Sabarimala devotees. This time, trained nursing assistants will be deployed. We have given strong directions regarding the removal of waste."

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also said that the government has made all the necessary arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. "All arrangements have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. A special meeting was held with the DGP and senior police officials to review the preparations. All necessary facilities and arrangements have also been put in place for the police force. ADGP Vijayan has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordinating the arrangements," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Mandala Pooja festival at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple, Ayyappa devotees took a holy dip and wore sacred malas at Courtallam in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, marking the beginning of their 41-day Mandala Vratham on the first day of the Tamil month of Karthigai. (ANI)