Ahmedabad, 20 November 2026 - The India's 1st AI-powered Critical Mineral Observatory was launched and demonstrated at the inaugural session of the International Roundtable Discussions on Critical Minerals: Competing for resilient supply chains, held at Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

The roundtable has been conceptualised by the International Centre of Excellence in Mining (iCEM), an initiative of GMDC Ltd., together with IfM Management Technology Policy, University of Cambridge and is organised by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited and the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Government of Gujarat.

As the world transitions towards advanced manufacturing, clean energy, electric mobility and emerging technologies, critical minerals have become central to economic growth and national security. Concentrated global processing and manufacturing capabilities, however, present a strategic challenge, calling for greater diversification, trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains. The roundtable has been convened to transform these shared goals into collaborative action.

The inaugural session was graced by senior dignitaries of Government of Gujarat, Ambassador of Iceland to India and Head of Technology Policy, British High Commission in India, along with other participants. Over 100 delegates participated, drawn from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the British High Commission, the University of Cambridge and its Institute for Manufacturing, the Cabinet Office of Japan, Nagaoka University of Technology, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research and TEXMiN at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, together with industry participants from across the magnet, battery materials and hydrometallurgy value chain.

The deliberations continued through three moderated international roundtable discussions on purpose - specific finance for risk mitigation, international collaboration for supply chain resilience and the role of research and industry collaboration. The international roundtable concluded with strategic recommendations and collaboration pathways, which will feed into the critical minerals agenda of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027