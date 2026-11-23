Trick Williams is out of Team USA, and WWE has several motives at play. From a much-needed break to a looming return, here's what the move sets up.

Williams hasn't been in a major feud, yet he has been on the road constantly since his main roster call-up. He also married fellow WWE star Lash Legend, and their packed schedules have kept them from spending real time together. With no match at the upcoming PLE, this looks like a deliberate way for WWE to write him off and hand him a well-deserved break.

Damian Priest has been on a rampage since betraying R-Truth, chasing the glory he lost. Meanwhile, Williams hasn't faced a formidable contender for the United States Championship since winning it at SummerSlam. Rather than throwing a rivalry together at random, the attack on Williams sets up a future program between the two over the US title. Working with an established name like The Archer of Infamy could also push Williams toward the main event scene fans have wanted him in.

After Nick Aldis told Cody Rhodes and CM Punk that Williams' chances of appearing at the PLE looked grim, The American Nightmare made a call to find a solution. When Punk pressed him on it, Rhodes hinted at a name that clearly made the Second City Saint uncomfortable. That points strongly to Seth Rollins. The Visionary has been off television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and given Punk's reaction, he looks like the man stepping in for Williams.