MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a stubborn rearguard act to deny India an improbable victory as New Zealand escaped with a draw in the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Monday.

With India's commanding first-innings total having ruled out any hope of a home win, the Black Caps dug in for 75 overs on the final day to complete their great escape, as their second innings ended at 239/5 in 120 overs.

India, dominant throughout the game, could prise out only three wickets on the final day's play. The teams shook hands when it was clear that India would not get the remaining five wickets in the next hour. With both teams getting four points, the result has hurt India's World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes, with their points percentage (PCT) at 50, while New Zealand drop out of the top two standings.

Mitchell batted 186 balls for an unbeaten 49 while Phillips stayed not out on 26 off 126 balls. Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 63 runs lasted 258 balls. Rather than lunging forward, the duo kept playing the ball under their eyes and trusted their defence to be rock-solid on a lifeless pitch.

India entered the final session needing five wickets in 39 overs. Rishabh Pant stood up to the stumps for Anshul Kamboj, and the pressure showed when India conceded a no-ball for three men stationed behind square on the leg side.

Mitchell occasionally hit back by pulling Washington Sundar onto the grass banks for six and reverse-sweeping him for four. After Kamboj finished his spell, Akash Deep took over, even as Mitchell warned Phillips about his bowling angles.

Mitchell endured 43 balls without a run, and it helped that Jasprit Bumrah was well short of his best pace and managed to bowl only two overs. KL Rahul took charge while Shubman Gill was in the dressing room with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Washington Sundar was sure he had Mitchell trapped lbw and talked KL Rahul into taking a review despite Pant's view that the ball pitched outside leg.

Pant's view was right as India lost the review. The signs of the game inching towards a draw came when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel were brought on to bowl. Jaiswal bowled off-spin, even though Pant jokingly reminded him that leg-spin was the agreement and that he could turn himself into an all-rounder.

Gill accepted Mitchell's handshake offer as the batting all-rounder walked off two short of a fifty. It was only the second drawn Test at the venue in 15 games since 2015, and India's second stalemate in a row after drawing the clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 239/5 in 120 overs (Devon Conway 65, Daryl Mitchell 49 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2-23, Jasprit Bumrah 1-42) draw with India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44)