MENAFN - GetNews)With Black Friday arriving on November 27, EKOUAER, a renowned home apparel brand, has officially launched its Black Friday Ultimate Deals, the biggest discount event of the year. To deliver ultimate comfort and warmth this winter, the brand is rolling out its lowest prices of the season, alongside a curated must-buy list including all-time bestsellers, celebrity-look styles and festive family pajama sets. Shoppers are encouraged to add items to cart early to lock in their favorites before stocks run out.

Timeless Bestseller: A Soothing Nightly Ritual

Nothing beats slipping into silky pajamas after a long busy day. As an EKOUAER signature piece, the Silk Long-Sleeve Pajama Set tops this Black Friday shopping list. Crafted from premium satin fabric, this set is lightweight, breathable and feels as smooth as flowing water. It features an elegant V-neckline and front button placket, delivering timeless sophistication. It makes a thoughtful gift for yourself or your best friend, and shoppers can pick multiple colors for daily rotation.

Viral Celebrity Pick: Lounge Chic Ready for Outings

Beyond classic styles, the star of this promotion is the Vanessa-Inspired Knit Trousers Set, which has gone viral online. Featuring a long-sleeve knit top with cuffed sleeves and wide-leg pleated trousers, this two-piece outfit is made of a blended fabric with 48% viscose, offering great elasticity and breathability. The high-waisted cut flatters all body shapes while keeping you relaxed at home. Whether you stay in for the weekend or step out for a coffee with a coat layered on top, you can nail that effortless lazy-chic vibe effortlessly.

Festive Holiday Gift: Capture Warm Family Moments

As Christmas draws near, holiday cheer starts with a coordinated family outfit. The brand-new Christmas Family Matching Pajama Set from EKOUAER is tailor-made for winter family gatherings. Made with a premium fabric blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, the material is ultra-soft and skin-friendly. Designed with long sleeves, button fronts and drawstring sweatpants, the set comes with festive prints including Christmas trees and reindeers, plus full-size options for every family member. One purchase covers the whole family's holiday look, making it the sweetest winter gift for parents, partners and kids.

Add to Cart Early for the Ultimate Shopping Spree

EKOUAER's Black Friday pre-sale is now live, with huge discounts and dozens of new arrivals. Whether you stock up on classic loungewear for daily wear or prepare festive surprises for the whole family, now is the perfect time to fill your shopping cart. On November 27, join EKOUAER to embrace a new season of warm, stylish winter home life.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.