MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Eating fruits daily is an important part of a healthy diet, as fruits provide the body with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Apples, oranges, bananas, guavas, pomegranates, grapes, pears, peaches, mangoes, apricots, watermelons, melons, papayas, pineapples, strawberries, cherries, plums and other seasonal fruits help meet the body's nutritional needs. The nutrients found in fruits play an important role in maintaining normal body functions, supporting the immune system and promoting overall health.

The fibre found in fruits helps improve digestion, prevent constipation and maintain gut health. Fruits such as apples, pears, guavas and oranges are good sources of fibre. Meanwhile, oranges, strawberries, kiwis and guavas contain vitamin C, which is essential for the normal functioning of the immune system and collagen production in the body. Similarly, natural antioxidants found in different fruits help protect the body against oxidative stress.

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According to research, consuming adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables is associated with better heart health and a reduced risk of certain chronic diseases. Fibre in fruits may help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, while their water content also contributes to keeping the body hydrated. However, a balanced diet, regular physical activity and a healthy lifestyle are equally important for achieving these health benefits.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people over the age of 10 should consume at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily. The organisation states that fruits and vegetables are important sources of vitamins, minerals and fibre and are an essential part of a healthy diet. Including a variety of seasonal fruits in your daily meals is a beneficial step towards a healthier life.