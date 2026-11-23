MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 48 runs in a key match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament played in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Chasing a target of 313 runs, India A were bowled out for 265.

After winning the toss, Pakistan Shaheens elected to bat first. Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat provided a 66-run partnership. Shamyl Hussain was dismissed for 33, while Rohail Nazir returned to the pavilion without scoring.

Maaz Sadaqat and Hassan Nawaz then added 54 runs for the third wicket. Maaz Sadaqat scored 59 runs before getting out. Captain Abdul Samad contributed 28 runs, while Hassan Nawaz smashed 79 runs off 5 fours and 4 sixes. Farhan Yousaf also played an impressive innings, scoring 56 off 46 balls, as Pakistan Shaheens were bowled out for 313 in the final over. For India, Vipraj, Suryansh, Prince and Harshit claimed two wickets each.

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In reply, India A lost two wickets for just 26 runs before captain Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma added 67 runs for the third wicket. Abhishek Sharma scored 70 runs, hitting six fours and six sixes.

Later, Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed put together a 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket in an attempt to bring India back into the contest. Shahbaz Ahmed scored 56 runs before being dismissed, while Tilak Varma was the last Indian batter to fall after scoring 100 runs. India A were eventually bowled out for 265.

For Pakistan, Hassan Nawaz and Ali Raza took three wickets each, while Imran Randhawa claimed two wickets.

With this victory, Pakistan Shaheens have secured four points from two matches, significantly improving their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.