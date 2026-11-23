Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles denied on Sunday claims by the United States that the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia through the AUKUS pact would reduce the number of attack submarines available to the US Navy "for many years."

The assessment was made by the US Congressional Budget Office, which also noted that the US submarine industrial base is "struggling to meet" domestic needs.

However, Marles told Australian broadcaster ABC that the Congressional Budget Office is "wrong" and that the submarine production rate in the US is "absolutely increasing." He added that the Australian government also continues to work with the US on data center construction, despite US President Donald Trump's insistence that they should only be built domestically. Marles argued that concentrating data centers in one country would make them vulnerable, but added that Australia will not seek a deal "at any cost."