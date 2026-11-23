MENAFN - The Conversation) Have you recently walked into a room and forgotten why you went there? Or find yourself reading the same email three times because nothing seems to stick? Perhaps you've struggled to remember the name of a friend of a friend.

Sound familiar? We've all been there. Most of us attribute these moments to being tired, stressed or having too much on our minds. That's usually the case.

But the fog may indicate that our brain is missing its overnight maintenance.

Sleep isn't just a time when the brain shuts down. During sleep, the brain reviews the day's experiences, strengthens important memories and clears out waste.

If sleep is disrupted, these processes don't work as well. This can affect how we learn and remember things both now and in the future.

The brain's overnight cleaning service

Scientists have long known that poor sleep is associated with an increased risk of memory problems and Alzheimer's disease later in life.

Research also shows people who get poor-quality sleep have higher levels of the two proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease, amyloid-beta and tau.

Emerging evidence offers further insights into the link between sleep and memory by comparing what happens after a normal night's sleep with a night of complete sleep deprivation.

After a normal night's sleep, participants had much higher levels of amyloid beta and tau in their blood than after staying up all night. That might sound bad at first, but researchers believe the brain was clearing these proteins and moving them into the blood for removal.

This process likely occurs through the glymphatic system, often described as the brain's cleaning or drainage network. Much like a city's overnight cleaning crew, the glymphatic system helps wash away waste that builds up during the day. Sleep appears to be the time when this cleaning system works most efficiently.

So, a night of healthy sleep may help the brain clear away some of the substances linked to memory decline.

How the day shapes the night

Sleep and memory are a two-way street. Sleep influences our memories, and our memories influence our sleep.

A recent study explored this connection in mice. Researchers exposed one group of mice to positive experiences and another group to stressful experiences.

During sleep, the mice appeared to replay memories of their day. Mice that experienced stressful events showed more fragmented and disrupted sleep. Mice that had positive experiences slept more soundly and consistently.

These memories seemed to directly affect sleep quality. But when the researchers reduced the activity of the brain cells storing stressful memories, sleep became stable again.

This study was in animals and can't be generalised to humans. But it may give us some clues about how stress and poor sleep get trapped in a vicious cycle: a tough day can lead to restless sleep. Poor sleep then makes us feel more sensitive, stressed and less able to cope the next day.

Sleep disorders affecting memory

Obstructive sleep apnoea is a disorder that affects 9–38% of the population, causing breathing pauses during sleep.

These breathing pauses often cause brief awakenings and significantly interrupt a person's sleep pattern, but they often go unnoticed overnight.

Although brief, they disrupt normal sleep and keep the brain from getting the deep, restful sleep it needs.

Research shows people with more severe sleep apnoea perform worse on tests of memory and thinking. These memory differences remained even after accounting for factors such as depression and other health conditions.

So if you're having problems with your memory, talk to your doctor about your sleep, as well as other symptoms.

Small changes can make a big difference

The good news is that sleep is one of the few risk factors for memory problems we can actually address.

There is no magic fix, but a few simple habits can help you sleep better:

keep your bedroom dark, quiet and comfortable try to go to bed and wake up at consistent times each day avoid caffeine in the afternoon and evening, at least six hours prior to bedtime. limit alcohol three to four hours before bedtime, as it can disrupt sleep quality create a relaxing wind-down routine, such as reading, meditation, stretching or a warm bath seek medical advice if you regularly snore loudly, wake up gasping, feel excessively sleepy during the day or suspect you may have sleep apnoea or another sleep disorder.

Each night, your brain does much more than rest. It strengthens memories, organises what you've learned, processes emotions and clears away waste that can build up over time.