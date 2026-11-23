MENAFN - The Conversation) Treasurer Jim Chalmers has painted a grim economic outlook, warning growth will soften, inflation will rise and unemployment will increase.

In a ministerial statement on the economy, Chalmers told the House of Representatives on Monday,“We say with humility and with honesty that things might get a bit harder before they get easier”.

The statement comes when the government (and Chalmers in particular) is under acute pressure, with a higher inflation figure expected on Wednesday, following a rise in the unemployment rate last week, and an interest rate increase early this month. The opposition homed in on the economy in Monday's question time.

In his statement, Chalmers said Treasury could now downgrade its growth forecasts to“well below” 2% for the next two years and expected unemployment to peak above 5%.

Chalmers also revealed the savings in next month's budget update will total“net” savings and will include“some budget-size savings”. But he was careful to stress the cuts would not go too far.

“At this stage, we expect to more than offset our new spending decisions, without slashing and burning the services people rely on.”

He admitted that while“global factors are playing a big role,” in the state of the Australia economy,“it's clear we have our own domestic challenges too”. In the economic debate recently, the relative weight of local and overseas factors has been hotly contested.

Higher interest rates and high inflation were“weighing heavily on growth and impacting the labour market,” Chalmers said.

“If Treasury was updating the mid-year forecasts today, they would reflect this difficult environment we're in.”

Under the revised forecasts, economic growth“could slow from 2.3% last [financial] year to well below 2% for the next two years”. Unemployment – which was 4.9% in October – was now expected to rise above 5%. The budget forecast had unemployment peaking at 4.75%.

“These are concerning numbers,” Chalmers said.“We do not diminish or disregard them.”

But a recession was not expected, he said.

“Neither the Reserve Bank nor the Treasury "are forecasting the economy to go backwards”.

Among the“positives” Chalmers highlighted: nominal wages were expected to continue their run above 3%, real wages were expected to grow again next year, and business investment was likely to be revised up substantially.“After growing over 8% last year, it could grow another 5% this year.”

Chalmers said“the outlook is uncertain but a recovery in real wages in 2027 will partly ease some of those pressures we've seen in 2026”.

Australia's nominal economy in the budget update will be smaller than the Treasury forecast in May.

Chalmers said although the government had not yet finalised all its decisions for the budget update, it would“deliver modest net savings. Cutting spending enough, without threatening growth”.

“It's not a mini-budget full of new initiatives but it will have some budget-sized savings.”

Chalmers said“no realistic amount of savings makes inflation go away”, but acknowledged“too much new spending can make it worse”.

He condemned that“so much of the daily commentary on our economy is stuck in an endless spiral of negativity designed to be a self-fulfilling prophecy”.

Meanwhile, the government announced on Monday a freeze on the cost of Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) at the present $25 until the end of the decade, which was badged as“relief from cost-of-living pressures for Australians”.