MENAFN - The Conversation) On Friday, Turkish-American mathematician and Anthropic employee Levent Alpöge announced he had produced a proof the Riemann hypothesis, one of the most important and famous open problems in mathematics, with the aid of an artificial intelligence (AI) model.

Alpöge – a prominent figure in AI-assisted mathematics – announced the result via a four-page statement on his website. In it, he describes the Riemann hypothesis as“the sacred object in mathematics for me since my childhood”.

He also notes that he wanted to publish earlier, but delayed because there was“a constraint to respect” – presumably commercial rules around Anthropic's share market listing last week, which raised over US$100 billion.

The claimed proof is the latest in a deluge of significant AI-assisted mathematical discoveries announced over the past six months, as AI companies turn their vast resources on one of humanity's great intellectual activities as a testing ground.

What is the Riemann hypothesis?

First posed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis is about a mathematical object called the Riemann zeta function (often written ζ(s)).

This function is important in number theory because it is related to how prime numbers are distributed. It can be used to estimate how many prime numbers exist that are smaller than any given number.

In essence, the Riemann hypothesis says that all“non-trivial” solutions of the equation ζ(s) = 0 – the“zeroes” of the zeta function – must be on a particular vertical straight line.

Alpöge's proof actually claims to prove the broader claim known as the generalised Riemann hypothesis, likely first posed around 1884, which extends the idea to a bigger family of functions that are connected to many parts of number theory.

Have people tried to prove it before?

Over the past century and a half, there have been many attempts to prove the Riemann hypothesis and its generalisations.

In 1900, German mathematician David Hilbert listed it in his influential collection of 23 problems for the 20th century. In 2000, the Clay Mathematics Institute offered million-dollar prizes for solving seven key problems for the 21st century, and again a proof of the Riemann hypothesis was on the list.

The hypothesis has been formulated in more than 100 equivalent ways. More than 12 trillion zeroes of the function have been checked and found to be on the critical line.

But still, a proof that all the zeroes must be on that line has been elusive.

Is this a better way to publish AI-assisted maths results?

Over the past year, mathematicians have grown accustomed to AI companies releasing significant results in unceremonious dumps.

Many high-profile discoveries have been announced with much fanfare. But behind the splashes have been seemingly unvetted and unedited AI-produced manuscripts. This offloads responsibility for actually checking the results onto the mathematical community, which has caused a great deal of discontent.

Alpöge's claimed proof of the Riemann hypothesis has felt a little different. Instead, he has described part of his process working with a large language model as a collaborator. He outlines some of the ideas that make the proof work, and gives a timeline of how the key parts of the proof developed.

The proof itself was published as more than 17 million lines of code in the mathematical formalisation software Lean, rather than in a human-readable form. Lean allows a proof to be written in a way that lets a computer check each step of the argument and verify it as correct.

Alpöge's justification for the Lean-only release was that“[t]he argument is incredibly long”. He said his attempts at an AI-produced explanation in English“hit 250,000+ pages”, and it was“obviously inappropriate to attempt to post some massive unreadable travesty of 'slop'”.

So is the proof correct?

Does this mean the hypothesis has definitively been proven? Not quite.

There may be problems with how a proof is formalised, and mathematicians generally agree that a Lean formalisation alone is not enough to confirm a proof.

That said, Alpöge's proof is looking good. The Lean Focused Research Organization and the MathLib community that develops and maintains Lean and its mathematical libraries released a joint statement stating their belief in the correctness of the proof.

Canadian mathematician Daniel Litt described the odd situation in this way:

What about human mathematicians?

Hot on the heels of Alpöge's claim was a hurried announcement by Ravi Vakil, president of the American Mathematical Society. He released another proposed proof of the generalised Riemann hypothesis – this one by Stanford mathematician Alessandro Maria Masullo.

Vakil characterised Masullo's proof, presented in a 940-page manuscript entitled The Music of the Primes, as“all human, with no AI”. The proof was still being checked when it was released, and potential problems had been found within hours of publication. It remains to see whether these can be corrected.

In Alpöge's announcement, he was careful to give praise and credit to a variety of mathematicians and colleagues. This goes against a noticeable trend in which AI-written papers do little to cite earlier work.

Alpöge also indicates he will endeavour“to understand and impart understanding of this argument and its certain simplifications, to speak about it, to write it properly”.

In the coming years, this remarkable mathematical achievement will no doubt be discussed and dissected, and the proof made comprehensible to humans.

This discovery may also provide one of the first good examples of how AI-assisted breakthroughs can be announced and shared in a way that respects the mathematical community.