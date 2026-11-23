MENAFN - Costa Rica News)to Hostfor the first time in the pageant's history, according to three sources cited by El Observador-two connected to the Miss Universe Organization and one close to the Presidential House, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official reveal is expected on Tuesday, November 24, during the coronation broadcast of the 75th Miss Universe edition in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The finale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time in Puerto Rico ( 6:00 p.m. in Costa Rica ).

Sources indicate that Costa Rican President Laura Fernández has already pre-recorded a message to be aired for the announcement. Neither the Presidential House nor the Miss Universe Organization had issued an official public statement prior to publication.

Backing from Zapote and Recent Meetings for Costa Rica to Host Miss Universe 2027

President Fernández has signaled interest in bringing the international pageant to Costa Rica since the early months of her administration. During the national pageant's finale period, she welcomed reigning titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico to the Presidential House, alongside former winners Sheynnis Palacios (Miss Universe 2023) and Victoria Kjær (Miss Universe 2024).

At that meeting, Fernández highlighted Costa Rica's beaches, mountains, volcanoes, and cities as assets for hosting a global event, telling attendees:“Count on my support for whatever is needed to bring that pageant here.”

Discussions returned to the Presidential House in October when Fernández met with Miss Universe Costa Rica 2026 and national director Yessenia Ramírez. According to a statement from Miss Universe Costa Rica, talks focused on institutional collaboration, international visibility for the country, and the potential to host a future international edition-noting that such an event would require careful planning, strategic alliances, and cross-sector backing.

How Today's Stance Differs from 2021 and 2025

The current administration's approach marks a shift from that of former president Carlos Alvarado's government in 2021. When Miss Universe approached Costa Rica that year, officials declined to assume the financial commitment. Former Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura stated that the bid was not a government project, explaining that the country lacked the resources for an event on that scale.

At the time, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) noted in a letter that pandemic-related losses had constrained its budget for the requested goods and services, offering instead to review a declaration of“tourism interest.” Pageant requirements outlined in that exchange included:



Providing the venue and event staffing

Covering nearly 6,000 hotel room nights

Providing meals for contestants, staff, and judges Funding local transportation, flights, and equipment freight

Ultimately, the pageant moved elsewhere; pageant coordinator Lumai Aragón pointed to uncertainty around whether COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by December, and the event took place in Israel. Costa Rica later appeared among potential contenders to host Miss Universe 2025, before the organization selected Thailand.

The post Costa Rica Set to Host Miss Universe 2027 for the First Time appeared first on The Costa Rica News.