MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Monday alleged that the Karnataka government was failing to clear pending bills of pharmaceutical companies.

He also alleged that delays in payments had discouraged suppliers from participating in tenders and resulted in shortages of life-saving medicines and medical equipment in government hospitals.

In a statement, Ashoka alleged that pharmaceutical companies were reluctant to supply medicines to government hospitals due to uncertainty over payments for supplies already made.

He claimed that companies had lost confidence in the state government, which had failed to release payments on time, leaving poor patients struggling to access essential medicines and medical equipment.

Describing the situation as the "effect of the bankrupt government's guarantees", Ashoka alleged that the state government had depleted its treasury and accumulated huge pending bills, forcing capable pharmaceutical companies to stay away from Karnataka.

He said the government's failure to settle dues was affecting the availability of essential medical supplies in public healthcare institutions.

He further alleged that the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation had become dysfunctional due to commission-related activities, delays in tenders, negligence by officials and administrative irregularities. These shortcomings, he claimed, had severely affected the corporation's ability to ensure the timely procurement and distribution of medicines and equipment to government hospitals.

Ashoka pointed out that Health Minister U.T. Khader himself had written to the corporation's commissioner, listing various shortcomings in its functioning. He said the minister's letter had exposed the administrative failures and prevailing disorder in the health department.

Questioning the government's response, Ashoka asked whether merely writing letters and seeking reports would help save the lives of poor patients who depend on government hospitals for treatment. He alleged that the government was yet to take effective steps to address the problems affecting medical supplies.

Directly targeting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the BJP leader urged the government to stop playing with people's health and immediately clear all pending bills of pharmaceutical companies. He also demanded urgent measures to ensure uninterrupted supplies of essential medicines and medical equipment to government hospitals across Karnataka.