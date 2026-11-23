Bigg Boss 20 finale might be getting delayed. There have been a number of reports that the season might get extended by between 2-4 weeks. As of now, there is no official confirmation on when the finale will be taking place.

Will Bigg Boss 20 Be Extended?

Originally airing on September 6, 2026, Bigg Boss 20 was expected to conclude in around 15 weeks on December 20. However, given that Salman Khan is busy with professional work, it has been reported that the show could get extended into January 2027.

While some reports suggest that Bigg Boss 20 could be extended, another report suggests that it will not be extended. Neither the channel or production have officially confirmed any changes to the schedule.

Bigg Boss 20 Prize Money And Contestants

It is reported that the winner will win Rs 50 lakh. Contestants will be earning money for participating, however, how much they earn depends on their contract.

While the finale date is still a hot topic of conversation, as the show continues with nominations, evictions and conflict within the house, it is currently reported that Bigg Boss 20 will be concluding on December 20. We will bring you updates as soon as we get them.

Disclaimer:The finale date, possible extension, prize money and contestant fees mentioned in this article are based on media reports and remain unconfirmed by the show's makers.