(MENAFN- Straits Research) Threat Intelligence Market Size & Growth Analysis The global threat intelligence market size was valued at USD 14.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 15.68 billion in 2026 to USD 25.36 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the threat intelligence market with a share of 36.4% in 2025. Threat intelligence is the process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting information about potential or existing cyber threats, including malicious actors, attack methods, vulnerabilities, and indicators of compromise. It helps organizations identify security risks, anticipate cyberattacks, strengthen defense strategies, and improve incident response across their IT infrastructure. Threat Intelligence Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & GrowthGlobal Market Size (2025) USD 14.76 billionGlobal Market Size (2026) USD 15.68 billionProjected Market Size (2034) USD 25.36 billionMarket CAGR (2026–2034) 6.2%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 36.4% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 17.5%Segment Insights By Component Leading Segment Solution Market Share in 2025 68.7% By Deployment Mode Fastest-growing Segment Cloud CAGR 17.3% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Share in 2025 31.6% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Threat Intelligence Automation The threat intelligence platform market analysis indicates that automated threat intelligence is gaining traction as organizations seek faster threat detection and reduced manual investigation. Automated systems collect, correlate, and prioritize indicators of compromise, malicious domains, suspicious IP addresses, and threat actor information from multiple sources, helping security teams identify emerging threats more efficiently. This trend is encouraging the adoption of automated intelligence platforms that accelerate threat analysis, streamline information sharing, and strengthen responses to evolving cybersecurity risks. 02 Industry-Specific Threat Intelligence Differences in cyber risks across industries are supporting the development of specialized threat intelligence services tailored to sector-specific threats. Providers are focusing on attack patterns, adversary tactics, and vulnerabilities relevant to sectors such as banking, healthcare, energy, and telecommunications, helping organizations understand threats to their particular operating environments. This trend is encouraging the adoption of targeted intelligence feeds and sector-focused analysis that improve risk prioritization and strengthen security planning. Threat Intelligence Market Dynamics 01 Escalation of Ransomware and Data Breach Incidents Frequent ransomware attacks and data breaches create demand for threat intelligence that helps organizations identify malicious actors, understand attack methods, and detect early warning signs. The financial and operational impact of cyber incidents encourages businesses to strengthen security monitoring and threat assessment capabilities. This supports procurement of threat intelligence platforms, external data feeds, and specialized research services. For example, banks use threat intelligence to monitor ransomware groups, identify compromised credentials, and prepare defenses against targeted attacks. 02 Expansion of Cloud Infrastructure and Remote Access Greater use of cloud platforms and remote access systems expands organizational exposure to malicious domains, compromised credentials, and unauthorized network activity. Distributed digital environments increase the need for threat intelligence that provides visibility into suspicious IP addresses, emerging vulnerabilities, and external attack sources. This creates demand for intelligence solutions that help security teams assess risks across cloud services and remote connections. For example, businesses using platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services use threat intelligence to identify malicious traffic and protect cloud-based applications. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Threat Intelligence

Drivers Market Impact Escalation of Ransomware and Data Breach Incidents Frequent ransomware attacks and data breaches increase the need for timely information about malicious actors, attack methods, and compromised systems. Organizations invest in threat intelligence to identify potential attackers, understand their tactics, and strengthen security defenses. This creates demand for external threat feeds, threat analysis platforms, and intelligence services. Expansion of Cloud Infrastructure and Remote Access Greater reliance on cloud platforms, remote networks, and distributed IT environments expands the potential attack surface for cybercriminals. Organizations require threat intelligence to identify malicious domains, suspicious IP addresses, credential leaks, and emerging vulnerabilities affecting their digital infrastructure. This supports adoption of intelligence solutions that help security teams assess risks across connected environments. Growing Cybersecurity Requirements in Critical Infrastructure Power grids, telecommunications networks, transportation systems, and utilities face security risks that can disrupt essential services. Operators require reliable intelligence on threat actors, attack campaigns, and infrastructure vulnerabilities to protect operational systems. These requirements create demand for specialized intelligence platforms and external security advisory services. Proliferation of Cybercrime Marketplaces and Stolen Credentials Underground forums and illicit marketplaces provide cybercriminals with access to stolen credentials, malware, and compromised network access. Organizations seek threat intelligence services to monitor these sources and identify exposed business information before it leads to security incidents. This expands demand for dark web monitoring, credential exposure detection, and threat research services. Regulatory Pressure for Cyber Risk Management and Disclosure Cybersecurity regulations and incident-reporting requirements encourage organizations to improve threat identification and risk assessment practices. Businesses need credible intelligence to support security monitoring, incident response planning, and reporting processes. This creates procurement opportunities for threat intelligence platforms and managed intelligence services.

01

Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

A shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals creates challenges for organizations seeking to implement and manage threat intelligence solutions. The analysis of threat data requires expertise in identifying attack patterns, validating intelligence feeds, and translating findings into effective security measures. Limited access to qualified professionals can reduce implementation efficiency, delay adoption, and restrict the market's expansion across organizations.

02

High Implementation and Subscription Costs

High implementation and subscription costs create financial barriers for organizations considering threat intelligence solutions. Platform deployment, integration with existing security infrastructure, premium intelligence feeds, and ongoing service fees increase the overall investment required. These expenses can discourage smaller organizations and budget-conscious businesses from adopting advanced solutions, limiting market penetration and growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Threat Intelligence

Restraints Market Impact High Implementation and Subscription Costs Threat intelligence platforms require investment in software, integration, data feeds, and ongoing subscriptions. These expenses can discourage small and medium-sized businesses from adopting advanced threat intelligence solutions. Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Effective threat intelligence requires professionals who can collect, analyze, validate, and interpret threat data. Limited availability of qualified experts can delay implementation and reduce the ability of organizations to use these solutions effectively. Complexity of Integrating Threat Intelligence Systems Integration with existing security information and event management (SIEM), security operations, and incident response systems can require significant technical effort. Compatibility issues and complex deployment processes can slow adoption, particularly among organizations with legacy infrastructure. Data Quality and Accuracy Challenges Incomplete, outdated, or false-positive threat information can reduce the reliability of intelligence feeds. Poor-quality data can lead to unnecessary alerts, inefficient security operations, and lower confidence in threat intelligence solutions. Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance Concerns Threat intelligence sharing may involve sensitive information about organizations, systems, and cyber incidents. Privacy requirements and restrictions on cross-border data transfers can limit information sharing and complicate the deployment of intelligence services.

01

Threat Intelligence Training and Cybersecurity Certification Services

Corporate security teams, government agencies, managed security service providers, and IT professionals can benefit from specialized training in threat analysis, intelligence assessment, and incident response. Market players can generate revenue through professional certification programs, corporate training contracts, and hands-on cybersecurity workshops, with companies such as SANS Institute and EC-Council offering relevant cybersecurity training and certification programs.

02

Threat Intelligence Platform Integration and Consulting Services

Large enterprises, financial institutions, government organizations, and managed security providers require support to integrate threat intelligence platforms with existing security information and event management systems and security operations workflows. Market players can earn revenue through platform deployment, system integration, customization, and ongoing consulting contracts, with companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM offering related cybersecurity integration and advisory services.

Threat Intelligence Market Segmental AnalysisBy Component

The solution segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, driven by rising cyberattack incidents and the need for advanced tools to identify, analyze, and mitigate emerging threats. Increasing investment in real-time monitoring and automated threat detection is expected to sustain demand.

The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6%, fueled by growing demand for managed security expertise, incident response, and specialized threat analysis. Persistent cybersecurity skills shortages and increasingly sophisticated attacks are encouraging organizations to seek external support.

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By Deployment Mode

The on-premise segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, supported by organizations' need for direct control over sensitive threat data, security infrastructure, and compliance requirements. Preference for customized security environments also contributes to continued adoption.

The cloud segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%, driven by scalable deployment, rapid access to threat intelligence, and reduced infrastructure management requirements. Increasing cloud migration and demand for real-time security updates are further accelerating adoption.

By End User

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment held the largest market share at 31.6% in 2025, reflecting the sector's exposure to financial fraud, data breaches, and sophisticated cyberattacks. Strict regulatory obligations and the need to protect digital transactions reinforce investment in threat intelligence.

The healthcare segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, fueled by rising ransomware incidents and the growing volume of sensitive patient data. Expanding digital health platforms and connected medical devices are increasing the need for robust cyber threat monitoring.

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Threat Intelligence Market Regional Analysis Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market

The Asia Pacific threat intelligence market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.4% in 2025.

Japan Threat Intelligence Market

Japan's threat intelligence market could gain momentum from the government's 2026 policy to expand threat-hunting activities across public and private sectors, alongside plans to strengthen active cyber defense and critical-infrastructure protection, increasing demand for actionable threat intelligence and proactive threat detection. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also aims to grow domestic cybersecurity-industry sales from approximately ¥0.9 trillion to more than ¥3 trillion within ten years, creating further opportunities for locally developed security products and services.

China Threat Intelligence Market

China's threat intelligence market could benefit from the country's 2026–2030 information and communications industry plan, which aims to establish comprehensive next-generation communications networks by 2030 while significantly enhancing network and data security capabilities. Additionally, China's 2026–2030 action plan for cybersecurity and information-technology companies targets stronger innovation and industry competitiveness by 2030, supporting demand for threat monitoring, intelligence sharing and advanced cyber-defense solutions.

India Threat Intelligence Market

India's threat intelligence market is poised to benefit from rising cyber risks, with CERT-In recording 29.44 lakh cybersecurity incidents in 2025 and the government expanding AI-driven detection and automated threat-intelligence sharing in 2026. CERT-In's threat-intelligence exchange platform and ongoing cyber-resilience exercises involving government and private organizations are likely to encourage greater adoption of threat intelligence, proactive monitoring and incident-response solutions.

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Europe Threat Intelligence Market

The Europe threat intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2026–2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

U.K. Threat Intelligence Market

The U.K. threat intelligence market could gain momentum from the Government Cyber Action Plan, which targets a new government-wide cyber operating model by April 2027 and expanded cyber-risk visibility and response capabilities by April 2029, increasing demand for timely threat intelligence, automated monitoring and incident-response solutions.

Germany Threat Intelligence Market

Germany's threat intelligence market could benefit from stronger cybersecurity priorities, with the European Commission's 2026 Digital Decade report finding that 93% of German respondents consider online privacy and security a priority for the next decade, while Germany's 2026 cybersecurity reforms aim to strengthen the detection of targeted attacks and long-running cyber campaigns, creating opportunities for threat intelligence and threat-monitoring services.

North America Threat Intelligence Market

The North America threat intelligence market accounted for the regional share of 30.8% in 2025.

U.S. Threat Intelligence Market

The U.S. threat intelligence market could benefit from the 2026 federal initiative to establish an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse for coordinating vulnerability discovery, validation and remediation, alongside a proposed December 31, 2030 compliance deadline for covered federal contractors to adopt applicable post-quantum cryptography standards, increasing demand for advanced threat analysis, vulnerability intelligence and proactive cyber-defence tools.

Canada Threat Intelligence Market

Canada's threat intelligence market stands to gain from the federal government's C$37.5 million investment in 2026–27 to procure an enterprise Security Information and Event Management solution that automates cyber-threat detection and response, while the Canadian Cyber Defence Collective launched in September 2026 is strengthening public-private intelligence sharing to help organizations anticipate and respond to evolving cyber threats.

Competitive landscape

The threat intelligence market is moderately fragmented, with active participation from established cybersecurity companies, specialized threat intelligence providers, security software vendors, managed security service providers, and emerging cybersecurity startups. The leading players in the threat intelligence market are Symantec Corporation, Dell Inc., Anomali Inc., McAfee LLC, and Fortinet Inc., with their cumulative share assessed across the global threat intelligence market rather than the broader cybersecurity market. The five companies are estimated to collectively account for approximately 15–20% of the global threat intelligence market share.

Established players primarily compete on threat data coverage, intelligence accuracy, real-time threat detection, integration with existing security platforms, research capabilities, global threat monitoring networks, brand reputation, and enterprise customer relationships. Emerging players generally compete through AI-driven threat analysis, specialized intelligence solutions, faster detection capabilities, flexible pricing models, automation, niche threat research, and solutions tailored to specific industries or regional cybersecurity needs within the threat intelligence market ecosystem.

Solution Services

On-premise Cloud

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail & E-commerce IT & Telecommunication Manufacturing Healthcare Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Threat Intelligence Market Symantec Corporation (U.S.) Dell Inc. (U.S.) Anomali, Inc. (U.S. McAfee, LLC (U.S.) Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.) CrowdStrike, Inc. (U.S.) Trellix (U.S.) IBM Corporation (U.S.) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) FireEye, Inc. (U.S. Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia) Accenture plc (Ireland)Key Industry Developments April 2026 CrowdStrike expanded its Falcon Intelligence platform by introducing AI-powered threat hunting, automated attack attribution, and real-time adversary intelligence for enterprise security teams. February 2026 Recorded Future launched enhanced threat intelligence capabilities integrating generative AI, predictive risk analysis, and automated threat prioritization across cyber and geopolitical intelligence ScopeSegmentation By Component 2By Deployment Mode 2By End-User 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Symantec Corporation (U.S.) · Dell Inc. (U.S.) · Anomali, Inc. (U.S.) · McAfee, LLC (U.S.) · Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The threat intelligence market size is valued at USD 15.68 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 25.36 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 36.4% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Symantec Corporation, Dell INC., Anomali INC., McAfee LLC., Fortinet INC.. The threat intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.