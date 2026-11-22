Ideology Of Azerbaijanism Is Philosophy Underpinning All Our Achievements - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underpinning all our achievements.
This is stated in a post published on the official social media account of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
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