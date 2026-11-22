What Happened

On or about June 26, 2025, MPOWERHealth detected that an unauthorized party had accessed a limited portion of its internal network. The company says it immediately secured its network, reported the incident to law enforcement, and began an investigation with external cybersecurity professionals.

After reviewing the files on the affected parts of its network, MPOWERHealth determined on October 20, 2026, that the impacted files may have contained personal information, including protected health information. The company has notified regulators, including the California Attorney General.

What Information Was Exposed

According to MPOWERHealth, the information involved varied by individual and may include names in combination with some or all of the following:



Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Driver's license numbers

State or government-issued identification numbers

Financial account information

Medical information Health insurance information



MPOWERHealth has not reported how many individuals were affected. The California Attorney General does not publish that figure, and the incident has not yet appeared on the HHS Office for Civil Rights breach portal.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on patients and other individuals whose personal or health information MPOWERHealth maintained. MPOWERHealth began mailing notification letters to affected individuals on November 13, 2026.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Watch for a notice from MPOWERHealth by mail and keep it for your records.

Place a free fraud alert or credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and obtain your free reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Review your bank statements and health insurance explanation of benefits statements for anything you do not recognize, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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