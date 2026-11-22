Your business in motion. zakham works with Gmail, Outlook, Teams, Zoho and more, so nothing slips.

Dubai-based SpinTheory L introduces a platform that integrates communications, leads, clients, operations and invoices into one intelligent space

- Sreeram Potukuchi, Founder & CEO of ZakhamDUBAI, MIDDLE EAST, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpinTheory L today announced the launch of Zakham, an AI-powered workspace for solopreneurs, startup founders and small businesses in the Middle East. Available in Arabic and English, the platform brings communications, client management, day-to-day operations and fundraising activity into a single connected system.Owners of small businesses and early-stage startups often carry several roles at once, acting as their company's finance team, sales team, support desk and fundraising lead. Their information is typically spread across separate tools, with invoices in one application, client conversations in another, follow-ups in email and leads in spreadsheets. Larger companies assign dedicated staff to manage this coordination; lean teams usually cannot.The launch comes as the region's independent workforce continues to grow. In Saudi Arabia, more than 2.25 million people had registered on the national freelance platform by September 2024, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.Zakham is organized around core five core modules:. Command Center provides an overview of the business and highlights the actions that need attention first.. Communications Hub connects existing tools so that client and business conversations are held in one place.. Intelligence Center lets users ask questions in plain language, such as which tasks to prioritize, which clients are awaiting a reply, or which subscriptions are about to expire.. Clients & Leads identifies potential clients and new opportunities matched to each business.. Investor & Fundraising supports pitch preparation, helps founders find investors suited to their stage, and tracks investor conversations.The platform integrates with widely used business tools, including Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams and CRMs, and is designed for teams ranging from a single founder to around ten people.AvailabilityZakham is available now at zakham. Users can sign in with a Google or Microsoft account, by email, or with a passkey.About ZakhamZakham is an AI-powered business workspace for small businesses, startups and solopreneurs in the Middle East, developed by SpinTheory L in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The name comes from the Arabic word Zakham (زخم), meaning momentum.

Sreeram Potukuchi

SpinTheory L

+971 56 523 5032

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Zakham for small businesses and solopreneurs

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Zakham Launches Bilingual AI Workspace for Small Businesses and Solopreneurs in the Middle East News Provided By SpinTheory L November 23, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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