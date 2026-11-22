MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvannamalai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Karthigai full moon Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai will begin at 11.42 p.m. on Monday, a day before the Maha Deepam is lit atop the hill behind the Arunachaleswarar Temple.

The district administration expects more than 50 lakh devotees to visit the temple town for the two observances.

The temple administration said devotees can undertake Girivalam, the customary 14-km walk around the sacred hill, from late Monday night until 8.23 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

The period announced by the temple gives pilgrims who wish to make the circuit on the occasion of the full moon nearly 21 hours to do so.

The timing marks a departure from the pattern devotees usually follow during the Karthigai Deepam festival. The full moon of the Tamil month of Karthigai generally begins either on the day the Maha Deepam is lit or the following day.

This year, devotees can set out on the walk on the eve of the lighting ceremony. For pilgrims planning their visit, the change means there are two dates to bear in mind.

Monday's Girivalam period begins just 18 minutes before midnight. Devotees can also make the circuit on Tuesday morning or afternoon, with the full moon period extending into the evening of Maha Deepam day.

Girivalam draws lakhs of devotees to Tiruvannamalai every month on the occasion of the full moon. Pilgrims walk around the base of the hill, which rises behind the Arunachaleswarar Temple.

The hill is the focus of both observances during Karthigai Deepam. Devotees follow the route around it for Girivalam, while the festival flame is lit on the summit.

The Karthigai Deepam festival and Chitra Pournami are among the busiest occasions of the year for the pilgrimage.

More than 40 lakh devotees undertake Girivalam on such occasions, with the day of the Maha Deepam itself drawing one of the largest gatherings around the hill.

This year's estimate of more than 50 lakh visitors covers both the full moon pilgrimage and the Maha Deepam. With devotees expected to begin the circuit on Monday night and to continue arriving for Tuesday's ceremony, district officials are preparing basic amenities for pilgrims and the general public.

The preparations cover a gathering that begins late on Monday and continues through much of the following day, when both observances fall together.