MENAFN - IANS) Cuddalore, Nov 23 (IANS) Paddy crops have begun to wither in parts of Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil taluks in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, where farmers at the tail end of the Cauvery delta are struggling to get enough water to their fields.

The shortage has left growers anxious about how much of the standing crop they will be able to harvest. The two taluks lie at the far end of the delta's irrigation network.

In the Kattumannarkoil region alone, about one lakh acres of agricultural land normally receive water through the Vadavaru, the North Rajan channel and Veeranam Lake.

That figure gives a sense of how much farmland depends on these sources. The acreage of paddy that has withered across the two taluks has yet to be established.

For farmers in the affected areas, the difficulty began with the late opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation this year.

The release marked the start of water supply to the delta, but fields in Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil lie well downstream of the dam.

Water has to travel through the distribution network before it can reach the paddy fields at its tail end. The late release was followed by a decline in the water level at Mettur.

Poor rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas had kept storage low in Karnataka's reservoirs, limiting the water available downstream.

The level at Mettur consequently fell, adding to the uncertainty over supplies for farmers who had already faced a delayed start to irrigation.

In Kattumannarkoil, the strain on irrigation is now visible in the standing paddy. The Vadavaru, North Rajan channel and Veeranam Lake would ordinarily supply water to farmland across the region.

This season, the water reaching some of those fields has been insufficient to sustain the crop. Paddy growers in neighbouring Chidambaram taluk face the same difficulty.

For growers watching their paddy wither, the immediate question is whether enough water will reach the fields while there is still time to limit the damage.

Even with the dam open, the supply reaching the far end of the delta has fallen short of what the standing crop needs.

How much paddy farmers in the two taluks can ultimately harvest will depend in part on whether irrigation improves in time. The extent of the harvest loss remains uncertain.