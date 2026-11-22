Ajay Rai Targets PM Modi Over UP Development Ahead of 2027 Elections

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his praise for Uttar Pradesh's development, alleging that the Prime Minister was expressing pride in the state with the 2027 Assembly elections approaching and accusing him of avoiding questions concerning his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks praising Uttar Pradesh during an address in Lucknow, Rai said, "The UP elections are upon us, aren't they? That is precisely why he is feeling so proud. He ought to speak up--he should have addressed the situation in Varanasi, where he actually lost by seven rounds. It was only through theft and dishonesty--facilitated by the Election Commission and the then-incumbent Commissioner--that he was declared the winner," Rai told ANI.

He further alleged that the people of Varanasi had rejected the Prime Minister and claimed that PM Modi was now invoking his connection with Uttar Pradesh because of the approaching Assembly elections. "He should have mentioned Kashi--though, of course, he wouldn't dare, given that the people of Varanasi decisively rejected him. Now, with the Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, he suddenly finds a reason to be proud of the state; he will surely start bringing up all sorts of connections to UP," Congress leader added.

Rai's remarks came after PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Lucknow on the occasion of a major skill development event, expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh and highlighted the state's contribution to India's development. The Prime Minister, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said that Uttar Pradesh was accelerating national development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting the state's infrastructure and industrial growth, PM Modi cited its transformation into an expressway state, the presence of multiple international airports, major universities, flourishing tourism, large mobile manufacturing plants, an upcoming chip factory and the manufacturing of BrahMos missiles. "Because of all these development works happening in UP, new opportunities are being created for you youth," the Prime Minister said. He also highlighted the state's traditional craftsmanship, including Banaras silk, and said that India's identity in the world had long been associated with its skills and craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, the political developments come as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are set to hold their first round of discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 23 and 24 in Delhi. Senior leaders from both parties are expected to participate in the discussions, with the SP delegation comprising National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajiv Rai. The discussions are expected to focus on finalising a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 seats.