India Reaches Significant Milestone in National HPV Vaccination Drive

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the administration of over one crore doses under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, describing it as a significant milestone in India's preventive healthcare efforts and emphasising the importance of protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A significant milestone in our journey towards preventive healthcare. Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them. I commend all the stakeholders whose efforts have ensured this remarkable feat."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has administered more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in less than nine months since the launch of the nationwide campaign in February 2026. The campaign provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities. The initiative aims to protect adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer. The campaign has achieved nearly 87 per cent cumulative coverage against the identified annual target cohort of approximately 1.2 crore girls, based on the Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates.

The Ministry said that reaching the one crore-dose milestone within nine months reflects the scale and momentum of the initiative, supported by coordinated efforts of States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, teachers, parents and local communities. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also welcomed the achievement, highlighting the contribution of States and healthcare workers in expanding vaccination coverage.

Six States -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar -- have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations under the campaign. Among other high-performing States, Assam has recorded 95.63 per cent coverage, followed by Telangana at 95.28 per cent, Karnataka at 93.16 per cent and Uttarakhand at 90.17 per cent. The Ministry said that progress across States with diverse geographical, demographic and socioeconomic conditions highlights the extensive reach of the campaign and the effectiveness of locally adapted implementation strategies.