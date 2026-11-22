SP and Congress Begin Seat Sharing Talks for UP Assembly Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are scheduled to hold their first round of seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday at the residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. The two-day meeting will continue on November 23 and 24, with senior leaders from both parties participating in the discussions.

The SP delegation will include National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajiv Rai. According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, and deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days. The talks are expected to focus on finalising a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 seats.

The meeting comes after the Samajwadi Party announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. In a post on X on Sunday, the party said its National President, Akhilesh Yadav, had constituted a panel comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary to hold negotiations on behalf of the SP.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' had described the SP's move to form a seat-sharing committee as a 'good start', reiterating that Congress was committed to strengthening the alliance. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Sunday, Mishra said, 'This is a good start, and Congress party has continuously worked to strengthen the alliance; we worked in 2024, and even today in 2027, Congress is fully ready to uphold its alliance duties.'

Earlier, SP State President Shyam Lal Pal had expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the alliance was united by a broader ideological objective. 'The INDIA alliance is meant to save India's Constitution and democracy. A meeting on this will be held in Delhi tomorrow. A decision will emerge after the meeting. The INDIA alliance will form the government in Uttar Pradesh,' Pal had told reporters on Sunday.

He had also dismissed the electoral impact of the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha, an alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). 'Asaduddin Owaisi has no support base here. At this time, only those who save the Constitution and democracy will gain a foothold in Uttar Pradesh,' he said.

Congress has also maintained that it intends to contest the 2027 Assembly elections with the aim of forming the government in the state. Mishra had earlier said that strengthening the party's organisational structure was her primary priority and that the INDIA bloc would work towards securing victory.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)