Industrialist Anand Mahindra has drawn attention to the remarkable traffic discipline in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, after sharing a video showcasing the city's orderly roads and motorists' patience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 22, Mahindra shared a video originally posted by a user named Rajeshwari. The clip captures several vehicles waiting on Aizawl's roads without the constant honking commonly associated with traffic congestion in Indian cities.

I've posted before about the remarkable traffic discipline of the people of Aizawl, their respect for lane etiquette and the city's no-honking policy introduced in 2017.

Today, I find myself reflecting on the outcome of that collective discipline, which this lady speaks of with such pride: the quietness of her city.

In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury.

As travellers, we have traditionally looked for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments.

But for the #SundayWanderer in me, & I bet for many others, the 'quest for quiet' may well become the most compelling reason to travel.

(Video courtesy @RajeshwariRW)

- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2026

The woman recording the video highlights how motorists patiently wait for their turn instead of attempting to overtake other vehicles or repeatedly honking to clear their way.

She also points out that drivers respect traffic signals and stop behind designated lines, even when several vehicles are waiting.

Recalling his earlier observations about the city, Mahindra praised residents for respecting lane etiquette and following the no-honking policy introduced in 2017.

He noted that the collective effort of Aizawl's residents has created an atmosphere of calm that is increasingly difficult to find in India's bustling metropolitan cities.

'Quest For Quiet' Could Become A Reason To Visit Aizawl, Says Mahindra

Mahindra's appreciation went beyond the city's traffic management. He highlighted how Aizawl's peaceful roads could become an attraction for travellers looking for a break from the noise and chaos of urban life.

In his post, he observed that quietness has become a rare luxury in India's crowded cities, where constant honking and traffic noise are part of everyday experiences.

He also reflected on how people traditionally choose travel destinations based on scenic landscapes, historical monuments and popular tourist attractions.

However, Mahindra believes the opportunity to experience peace and tranquillity could become an equally compelling reason to explore a destination.

He wrote that the 'quest for quiet' might emerge as an important motivation for travellers, suggesting that Aizawl's peaceful atmosphere could give the northeastern city a distinct identity among India's travel destinations.

Social Media Users Praise Aizawl, Ask Other Cities To Follow Its Example

Mahindra's post quickly sparked conversations on social media, with several users appreciating Aizawl's traffic discipline and suggesting that other Indian cities could learn from its approach.

Some users pointed out that Bengaluru and other major metropolitan cities could benefit from adopting similar traffic practices. Others highlighted how respecting basic road rules, maintaining lane discipline and avoiding unnecessary honking could significantly improve everyday commuting experiences.

One user described Aizawl's approach as a remarkable achievement and wondered how long it had taken for such discipline to become a part of everyday life.

Another praised northeastern states for setting examples in following traffic rules and maintaining civic responsibility.

Several users also called for similar no-honking practices and stricter traffic discipline across India.

The discussion has once again highlighted how individual responsibility and collective civic sense can make a difference to urban life. Aizawl's example shows that better roads are not always about bigger infrastructure projects; sometimes, a little patience and respect for traffic rules can go a long way.