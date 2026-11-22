MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Temperatures will rise to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages on Monday, bringing pleasant autumn weather to most parts of the Kingdom, with mild conditions forecast to continue through Thursday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Monday's weather will be pleasant across most regions, while moderate conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 21 C in West Amman and the Sharah highlands, 20 C in the northern highlands and 26 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 28 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 30 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 29 C at the Dead Sea.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with pleasant weather across most areas and moderate temperatures continuing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will shift to moderate northwesterlies.

A slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, although pleasant weather will persist across most regions, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Some clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will edge higher again on Thursday, bringing pleasant conditions to most parts of the Kingdom and moderate weather to the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba.

High-level clouds are expected, while winds will shift to moderate southeasterlies.

//Petra// RZ