Trump: Market Down Over $6T Since Democrats Won
United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that since the Democratic Party's "rather strange" midterm election victory on November 3, "the Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars."
"NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%. This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are“BAD” due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse. If they don't change, FAST, it will only get worse," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Nonetheless, he told the US citizens not to fear, as the country will "soon be STRONG AGAIN."
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