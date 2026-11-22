MENAFN - The Conversation) Our research over many years has found most older Australians want to age in their own homes and maintain their independence as they age.

But sometimes aged care is the best place to get the right care. When that's the case, selling the family home may be necessary.

However, it's not always the only option.

From superannuation savings to a government-run home loan scheme, here are five potential ways to pay for a move into aged care – and some of the pros and cons to consider along the way.

Almost one in five Australians are aged 65 or older. A year after a major overhaul of funding for aged care support at home and in residential aged care, this series looks at what aged care is costing older Australians and their families.

1. Selling the family home

Selling the home releases money for an upfront accommodation deposit or ongoing care fees. It might seem the simplest answer, especially when the family home is your largest asset. It also avoids the work of managing an empty house from a care home.

However, there is a trade-off. Sale proceeds can affect your age pension and aged care means test, which determines how much you'll have to contribute towards your costs. Even the“refundable accommodation deposit”(RAD) is included in your aged care fees means assessment.

And if your partner still lives at home, selling raises another question: what happens to their home and financial security?

2. Renting out the family home

What if you'd rather keep the house? If it's unoccupied, renting it out can provide income for care fees, while leaving you free to sell later.

Of course, that rent isn't all yours to spend. Repairs, rates, insurance, agent fees and vacant periods will take their share. Someone must manage the property too, which may fall to a relative.

There's also a serious financial catch. Rental income can affect both your age pension and your aged care fees.

If no other“protected person” – such as a partner, dependent child or eligible carer – remains at home, up to about $220,000 of its value will count towards your aged care means assessment.

3. Drawing on super savings

Tapping your superannuation may let you pay a room deposit or cover daily fees without immediately selling your home. That gives you breathing room. But drawing too much now can leave less for later years in care. Those savings may also need to support a partner at home.

There's another reason to check before withdrawing: super, cash, and accommodation deposits are treated differently under Age Pension and aged care rules.

Simply moving money from one place to another may change what you receive or pay.

4. Reverse mortgages

A reverse mortgage lets you borrow against your home without regular repayments while you live there. Interest is added to the loan, so the debt grows, and that makes people uneasy. These are offered by specialised commercial lenders.

In our interviews with 31 South Australians aged 65 and over, they told us they worried about accumulating debt, interest and fees, and even losing their home if they used a reverse mortgage. As one said:

The bigger catch for aged care? A commercial reverse mortgage usually becomes repayable when you permanently move out. Entering an aged care home could trigger repayment, perhaps forcing a sale.

Borrowing to pay the upfront refundable accommodation deposit may also increase your aged care fees, because the deposit still counts as an asset. Your partner's right to remain there may also be affected. So this option needs particular care.

Want to see how interest can increase your debt over time? Moneysmart's reverse mortgage calculator shows how much you might owe over time and how much of your home's value could remain.

5. The Home Equity Access Scheme

The federal government's Home Equity Access Scheme provides an alternative to commercial lenders. It lets eligible older Australians borrow against property they own. You don't need to receive an age pension to participate. Part pensioners and eligible self-funded retirees can apply too.

More people are using it. Government figures show 18,691 participants at the end of 2025, up from 1,646 in 2019. Interest is 3.95% a year – far less than you'd pay on a standard mortgage – and is added to the loan fortnightly.

There are limits, though. This scheme mainly boosts retirement income, rather than paying for a large accommodation deposit.

Loan payments, combined with any Age Pension, are generally capped at 150% of the maximum pension rate. So a single person on the full $1,237.70 fortnightly pension could borrow up to $618.85 extra each fortnight. That would give $1,856.55 in total.

It may help with expenses, but you still have a loan to repay.

If you are thinking about the Home Equity Access Scheme, Services Australia has an online tool to check if you can apply and a calculator to estimate how much you can borrow.

Read more: This little-known government scheme can help retirees tap into $3 trillion of housing wealth

How advice can help

What works for one person may leave another worse off. Selling, renting and borrowing can all affect your pension, care fees, and the security of a partner remaining at home.

Given the large sums of money involved, it's worth seeking independent advice.

You can start with a free Services Australia aged care specialist officer or its Financial Information Service.

For paid, personal financial advice, search the Financial Advice Association Australia's directory and tick“Aged care” under“Area of focus”.

As expertise isn't independently verified, ask about the adviser's experience – and check they're authorised to provide financial advice on the official national register.

There isn't one right answer. The aim is to afford good care, without risking the rest of your financial future.

Disclaimer: this is general information only and not to be taken as financial advice.