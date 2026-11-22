MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iraq has recovered more than US$2.54 billion in an anti-corruption crackdown and plans to channel the money into a proposed sovereign wealth fund, a government spokesman said Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The money“will go into the Future Generations Fund proposed in the draft 2027 budget,” Haider al-Aboudi told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The recovered funds include more than 2.682 trillion dinars, worth around US$1.76 billion at an exchange rate of 1,520 dinars to the dollar, plus over US$781 million.

Al-Aboudi said the campaign was continuing and that politicians and lawmakers were among those convicted of corruption.

The government launched the campaign on June 28 with the Supreme Judicial Council.

Authorities have since detained dozens of officials, current and former lawmakers and businessmen in Baghdad and other provinces, seizing money, property and other assets.

The government had previously reported recovering funds and assets worth more than US$1.03 billion.

--NNN-ANADOLU