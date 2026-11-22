MUMBAI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield and Blackstone today announced that Brookfield, through its flagship private equity strategy, has agreed to acquire PGP Glass (“PGP”), a leading global specialty glass packaging manufacturer, from funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity.

PGP is a leading manufacturer of specialty glass packaging for cosmetics and perfumery, specialty food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, serving leading global brands in more than 70 countries. The company offers end-to-end solutions comprising design, mold-making, specialty glass manufacturing and decoration, supported by three manufacturing facilities across India and Sri Lanka, alongside an extensive global logistics and warehousing network.

Aditya Joshi, Managing Partner and Head of Private Equity for Brookfield in Asia Pacific and Middle East, said,“PGP is a high-quality manufacturer of specialty glass packaging, with a leadership position in premium categories and long-standing relationships with some of the world's most recognizable brands. As demand for high-quality packaging continues to increase worldwide, Brookfield brings the scale and operating expertise to accelerate PGP's growth through an AI-led transformation program.”

Amit Dalmia, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Blackstone Operating Team in Asia, said:“We are proud to have partnered with PGP Glass on its remarkable journey. Under the leadership of Vijay Shah, the management team has delivered outstanding operating performance, outpaced its peers and demonstrated leadership in sustainability. This investment embodies our ability to partner with exceptional management teams to build strong businesses that are built to last. We are pleased to welcome Brookfield as PGP's next partner and wish the company continued success.”

Vijay Shah, Chief Executive Officer of PGP Glass, said:“We welcome Brookfield and look forward to working with them to accelerate our next phase of growth and value creation. Brookfield's global footprint and substantial experience managing businesses across cycles will be particularly useful to us. We are grateful for Blackstone's partnership, which helped us expand capacity, strengthen our operations and sustainability leadership, and grow ahead of the industry.”

Investment Highlights



Market leader: PGP is a scaled, cost-advantaged manufacturer in the large premium glass packaging market, with a strong management team and a reputation for quality and customer service.

Attractive industry fundamentals: The glass packaging market benefits from established demand across a broad range of products and segments, with limited substitution risk in premium applications. Structural cost pressures and capacity rationalization among European and North American manufacturers create opportunities for efficient, high-quality producers such as PGP Glass to expand their market presence.

Growth strategy: Opportunity to accelerate growth through deeper penetration with existing customers, expansion into attractive markets, and targeted manufacturing capacity investments. AI-led transformation: Opportunity to accelerate PGP's AI-led transformation across the enterprise, including opportunities to enhance sales and operations planning, production efficiency and quality control.

Transaction Details

Brookfield's investment will be funded through the Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and its affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE: BBUC, TSX: BBUC).

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory and government approvals. Closing is expected in Q1 2027.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at . Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

About PGP

PGP Glass is a global leader in specialty glass packaging, with over four decades of experience serving the Cosmetics & Perfumery, Pharmaceuticals, and Specialty Spirits & Food industries. The company offers high-quality, end-to-end specialty glass solutions including design, production, mould-making, decoration and packaging. With three state-of-the-art facilities in India and Sri Lanka, PGP Glass has 13 furnaces and production capacity of over 1,800 tonnes per day. It serves marquee global brands across over 70 countries through a global distribution and warehousing network, with overseas markets accounting for more than 70% of its sales. Driven by innovation, consistent quality and advanced technology, PGP Glass focuses on differentiated packaging solutions while advancing responsible and sustainable manufacturing practices.