MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of Workforce Connections and Co-Founder of Veteran Connections brings more than 25 years of experience to building businesses that connect people with meaningful opportunities.ST. LOUIS, MO - Influential Women is proud to recognize Rachelle Bauer, Founder and Managing Partner of Workforce Connections and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Veteran Connections, for her leadership, entrepreneurial accomplishments, and commitment to creating opportunities for others.With more than 25 years of experience in the staffing industry, Bauer has built her career around a simple philosophy: connecting people with opportunities while helping organizations find the talent they need to succeed.After holding senior leadership positions in the staffing industry, Bauer founded Workforce Connections in 2021, bringing to life a vision she had discussed for years with longtime colleague and business partner Lori Eaton. The WBENC-certified, women-owned staffing firm provides technology and professional staffing solutions to organizations nationwide.Bauer later partnered with U.S. Army veteran Michael Hurtado to establish Veteran Connections, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Disability-Owned staffing firm focused on connecting veterans, military spouses, and other professionals with meaningful employment opportunities.Since launching Workforce Connections in 2021, Bauer and her team have built two multimillion-dollar staffing firms serving major organizations nationwide.Both businesses reflect Bauer's belief that successful staffing is about more than filling positions. It's about building lasting relationships, understanding the needs of clients and candidates, and creating opportunities that make a difference.That philosophy also led to the development of FleXWork, a Workforce Connections initiative designed to help working parents and other professionals find meaningful employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility. Recognizing that traditional work arrangements don't always accommodate the demands of family and personal responsibilities, Bauer developed the initiative to help professionals balance their careers with their lives outside of work.That same commitment to making a difference extends beyond her businesses. Bauer has been actively involved in her community for more than two decades, supporting initiatives benefiting veterans, families, and children, including establishing a scholarship fund in memory of her brother.Most recently, Bauer and her partners at Veteran Connections introduced the Mission Forward Fund, an initiative designed to provide equity-free growth grants to veteran-owned small businesses. The initiative expands the company's mission beyond employment by helping veteran entrepreneurs grow their businesses and create opportunities for others.Bauer has received several recognitions for her leadership and community involvement, including being named among St. Louis Small Business Monthly's 2024 Top 100 People to Know in St. Louis and its 2026 Wonder Women. Workforce Connections was also recognized as a 2024 Future 50 company, and Bauer was named a 2026 Woman Worth Watching in Leadership by Profiles in Leadership Journal.A graduate of Kansas State University, Bauer has also completed executive leadership programs through Washington University's Olin Business School and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).For Bauer, success isn't measured solely by business growth, but also by the opportunities created and the positive impact made along the way.Learn More about Rachelle Bauer:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Workforce Connections,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Rachelle Bauer for Leadership in Staffing, Entrepreneurship, and Community Impact News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 04:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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