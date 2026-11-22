MENAFN - Live Mint) The European Union and others rejected a final climate deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, with leaders of several countries expressing outrage over the draft, which many said was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.

The final deal, which had no mention of "fossil fuel", was condemned by several countries. "There is nothing to do. We did all that we could," Turkey's conference president Murat Kurum told the closing plenary, saying he would not advance any new text.

Why the UN climate talks collapsed with no deal

The failure of the United Nations-convened COP31 negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, followed disputes over the shift away from polluting/fossil fuels and the role of carbon capture technology - a climate solution favoured by oil and gas producers, but which has so far done little to pare planet-warming pollution.

Fights over the financial flows to developing economies and the role of flagship scientific reports also stymied delegates who huddled through the night on both Friday and Saturday trying to find some narrow path forward, according to Bloomberg.

Chris Bowen, president of negotiations, said, "An obvious issue is the transition away from fossil fuels, where some parties insisted that must be mentioned, other parties insisted that if it was mentioned, they would veto."

The two-week event overran by two days as parties sought to eke out a deal, becoming the longest-ever session of the annual conference.

Norway, Vanuatu, Panama and EU nations refused to endorse the package, as countries one by one registered their complaints with the jettisoned proposal and the process that produced it.

1. Chris Bowen, Australia's COP31 president of negotiations, said the outcome was "very disappointing" and that disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance had been obstacles to a deal.

"A lot of good things happened this COP. A lot of events which told the clean energy story. A lot of commitments made - like the more than 90 countries that signed the electrification pledge, for example. And all that is good work and a great thing. But not enough when it comes to climate action. And unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, as you know. And that's disappointing. Very disappointing," he said.

2. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was also dismayed. "I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," he said.

"There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science," he said.

3. Ireland's environment minister Darragh O'Brien said the European Union could not support the proposed deal in part because it made no mention of the fossil fuels that scientists say drive global warming.

"It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

4. Belgium's climate minister Jean-Luc Crucke said it was a difficult outcome, but "not the end of multilateralism". "There has to be courage to say no," he said.

5. UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said,“The moment required bold ambition, and we have been working tirelessly to try to build consensus. It is immensely disappointing we have been unable to do so.”

6. Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing countrie s said fossil fuels will play a role in the economy for the foreseeable future and it lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the summit said.

According to the report, a representative for the Saudi delegation told the summit at the closing plenary that he was surprised at the resistance to what he said was a concrete solution to global warming.

Saudi Arabia delegation said, "We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table. It makes no sense that solutions, concrete solutions... will be taken off the table."

7. Li Gao, Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and Head of Delegation, said, "Yes we're disappointed we failed to reach consensus on the cover decision. It is very important. Since we failed to reach consensus on the cover decision, in fact, we missed lots of things that a lot of developing countries want."

"We cannot see this as a failure of this multilateral process. We believe that it reminds us we need to try to further the multilateral process to get the consensus."

8. EU delegation said, "We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel."

"The drafts, and I say that plural, put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the European Union cannot accept it," they said.

9. Liliam Chagas, Brazil negotiator, said, "On the cover decision the president proposed to us, we believe that we needed a space to address overshoot, to enhance science, the tripling of adaptation finance, more ambition on regional climate finance, to welcome a restructured action agenda, to care for the vulnerable people."

10. Murat Kurum, COP31 President, said, "We did everything we could. You should not hurt people in the world who really expect something out of this by just being hung up on one word or phrase... there is no benefit for anyone in a system where you go into negotiations with no result."

"There will be no new text from now on. We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus. We will implement existing decisions," Kurum added.

11. Philippines delegation: "Our differences must not stop us from acting together. Climate finance must be fully mobilised to drive (the) needed scale and speed in mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, capacity building and loss and damage. A target without means is a promise without a pathway."

12. Nepal delegation: "We came to Antalya with some hope and aspirations... It is not good to go back home without a cover decision, not for Nepal but for all parties."

13. Vanuatu delegation: "This text falls short of what international law requires, what science demands, and what our vulnerable communities urgently need."

"We cannot accept language that weakens the 1.5 degrees call or normalises overshoot without a credible pathway to return below 1.5 degrees [Celsius of warming (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit)] as rapidly as possible," they said.

"It is unacceptable that this decision remains silent on fossil fuels, the principal driver of (the) climate crisis. Consensus must never come at the expense of our people's survival, sovereignty, and future generations," they added.

14. Kate Hughes, UK Lead Climate Negotiator, said, "We have worked until the very end for a balanced and credible result, but what is before us is not commensurate with the urgency of overshoot, the scale of the climate crisis, or the impacts already being felt by the most vulnerable people and communities around the world."

"It moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation. It is a lowest common denominator, where it should have been instead presenting bold, collective ambition on climate action."

15. Sigrun Gjerlow Aasland, Norway Climate Minister, said, "The draft at hand takes us backwards from agreements that we have previously made."

He added, "Norway remains committed to continuing our joint and accelerated energy transition, and Norway remains committed to accelerating finance, to adaptation, and we look forward to continuing the work on these important tasks going forward, but we cannot accept the two decisions as proposed by the president, and we object to their adoption."

16. Russian delegate Sergei Kononuchenko said, "If supply (of oil and gas) shrinks faster than demand, the result will be not a reduction of emissions, but deficit, price shock and a switch to dirtier types of fuel and energy poverty...and the first to suffer would be the poorest."

"For that reason, we cannot agree to any formulation on fossil fuel," they said.

17. Kenya's delegation said, "We reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism, but multilateralism must deliver."

"Honesty also requires us to say what this decision does not do. First of all, Africa is not named. The decision rightly speaks of least developed countries and small island states, but not once of Africa's special needs and circumstances," they said.

"Those who took the lead in emissions must take the lead in support. We ask our partners to bring the finance that makes this ambition possible. Kenya stands with the Africa Group to make COP32 Africa's COP - the COP of delivery," they added.

18. Least developed countries group: They said, as per Reuters, "We struggled to find meaningful outcomes that respond to the priorities of the most vulnerable countries like us. We cannot afford to see backsliding."