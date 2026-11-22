MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump reportedly ignored intelligence warnings involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The warnings concerned Huang's secret relationship with Alice Huang. The businesswoman, a suspected Chinese spy, is linked to intelligence activities. According to The New York Times, American intelligence agencies monitored her contacts with China's leading spy agency.

Alice Huang reportedly maintained contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security. These communications continued from spring 2025 until autumn 2026.

The period overlapped with her secret romantic relationship with Jensen Huang. American officials believe the Nvidia executive may have been targeted through an intelligence operation.

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The revelations have raised serious questions about Trump's handling of national security concerns. His advisers reportedly informed him about the intelligence findings on at least two occasions. One warning came from his national security adviser. However, Trump reportedly dismissed the concerns and showed little interest in intervening.

Officials said Donald Trump had considered Jensen Huang an important ally. He also viewed Nvidia as essential to America's economy and stock market. Despite the intelligence warnings, Trump continued defending the former executive. He even suggested Nvidia should consider reinstating Huang as chief executive, according to NYT.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them. I think the company if they were smart they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work,” he said on November 21.

President Trump publicly questioned whether Alice Huang was actually involved in espionage. He also claimed that nobody had informed him that intelligence had identified her as a possible Chinese asset.

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“I don't know that she is a spy. Usually...any woman coming to the country...a beautiful woman...comes from China; they say she's a spy,” the US president said.

However, The New York Times reported that his administration had monitored her contacts for over a year.

The controversy extends beyond Huang's personal relationship. Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed, reportedly acquired substantial quantities of advanced Nvidia chips.

Some reportedly reached Southeast Asian data centres serving Chinese technology companies. American investigators suspect other shipments may have been smuggled into China.

Investigators are also examining Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei. American intelligence reportedly found evidence connecting him to China's Ministry of State Security. He was frequently introduced as Alice Huang's husband. Shipping records reportedly connect both individuals to companies involved in suspected chip smuggling.

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The investigation comes amid China's efforts to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities. Chinese intelligence officials have identified overcoming technology restrictions as an important national priority. American authorities are examining possible connections between these activities and China's military technology programmes.

Concern among US lawmakers

Meanwhile, the scandal has created growing concerns among American lawmakers. Politicians from both parties have demanded further intelligence briefings. A scheduled follow-up briefing was reportedly postponed by officials in the Trump administration.

Jensen Huang resigned earlier this month following separate revelations about another workplace affair. Nvidia's board has rejected suggestions that he should return.

The investigation continues as American officials examine the suspected intelligence network's full operations. Questions remain about Trump's response despite repeated warnings from his advisers.