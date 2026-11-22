MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mauricio Pochettino said Manchester United must harness the pain from a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday into positive change despite feeling aggrieved by Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card.

Pochettino's reign got off to a nightmare start when Yoro was controversially sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak.

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United never recovered as Liverpool instantly took advantage when Dominik Szoboszlai smashed home the resulting free-kick.

Defeat leaves United still second bottom of the Premier League and at risk of relegation from the English top flight for the first time since 1974.

"It's so painful, we feel pain for that defeat, but we need to keep the head up and translate that anger to an energy to start to work from tomorrow for the next game," said Pochettino.

"We need to accept the reality and we need to be responsible. We need to be united, we need to be all together and I think we feel disappointed because it's clear that after eight minutes, I think, the plan was in the bin."

Isak had taken a heavy touch and the ball appeared to be running through to United goalkeeper Senne Lammens before contact was made by Yoro.

"I'm not going to change what happened and being respectful is always important," added Pochettino.

"At the same time I need to defend my club and say what I feel. I feel like that was an action that everyone who plays football can see was clearly not a red card."

'Changes the game completely'

A repeat of United's 7-0 thrashing at Anfield three years ago appeared on the cards when Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead inside 13 minutes.

However, Pochettino's introduction of Harry Maguire and switch to a back five helped stem the bleeding until teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz rounded off the rout in the second half.

"It hurts a lot. It's a difficult moment for us but we are the only ones who can get out of that situation," said United captain Bruno Fernandes, who raged against the decision to dismiss Yoro.

"There are too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR taking so long to see to make a mistake like this that can change the game," added the Portuguese international.

"It's not because of them we conceded the goal from the free-kick, but it changes the game completely."

Victory lifts Liverpool up to fourth in the table and within seven points of leaders Arsenal.

Andoni Iraola savoured the adulation coming his way at full-time and believes his side should have run up an even bigger margin of victory.

Isak and Bradley Barcola were guilty of wasting a number of big chances either side of half-time.

"It's difficult to enjoy in the Premier League, normally you suffer even if you win, but I think we could celebrate at half-time and enjoy it a little bit," said Iraola.

"We have missed some clear chances today. In other games you will remember those chances, but today we've controlled the game and everything was happening around the (United) box."

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