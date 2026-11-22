MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE pace bowler Muhammad Rohid delivered a magnificent opening spell as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got off to a great start in the ILT20 on Sunday.

Defending 168, Rohid (2.5-1-11-3) shared the new ball with West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and delivered a double-wicket maiden in his first over, reducing Dubai Capitals to four for two.

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The Capitals never recovered from the early blows from the UAE left-arm pacer, who dismissed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as they eventually slumped to 112 all out.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had several heroes in their 55-run win at Dubai International Stadium - openers Finn Allen (74 off 38 balls), Andre Fletcher (55 off 49 balls) and spinners Usman Tariq (4-0-27-4) and Sunil Narine (4-0-12-1).

Allen, the flamboyant Kiwi batter, was named man of the match for his sparkling half-century, but local boy Rohid underlined the potential of UAE cricket on the big stage.

The 24-year-old showed tremendous control in his bowling before finishing the job with an accurate yorker to bowl Noor Ahmad in the 18th over.

Skipper Holder was delighted with the emphatic win.

"The boys executed the plans really well. We had a good performance. I thought it was a tricky wicket, and our batters did a good enough job to get us up to 167. The bowlers were excellent," he said.

Rohid's match-winning performance came less than 24 hours after the UAE's Zahoor Khan (3.1-0-13-3) and Muhammad Waseem (41 off 30 balls) played big roles in MI Emirates' thumping 52-run win over defending champions Desert Vipers on Saturday.

The fifth edition of the ILT20 - the UAE's IPL-style T20 league - got under way on Saturday.

In the first match of Sunday's double-header, Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by seven runs.

Brief Scores

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 167/6 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 74, Andre Fletcher 55, Andre Russell 15, Dushmantha Chameera 2 for 25, Karim Janat 2 for 8)

Dubai Capitals 112 in 17.5 overs (Marcus Stoinis 47, Tom Moores 19, Noor Ahmad 15, Usman Tariq 4 for 27, Muhammad Rohid 3 for 11)

Player of the match: Finn Allen

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