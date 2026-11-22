Saudi-Pakistani Talks On Regional Developments
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call on Sunday from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, the two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts on issues of mutual interest.
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