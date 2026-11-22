MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, took part in the First International Conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals, held in Geneva, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of governments, the private sector and international organisations.

The conference reviewed progress in implementing the framework, adopted in Bonn in 2023, and sought to strengthen international efforts to reduce the harmful effects of chemicals and hazardous waste.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Yousef Ibrahim al-Hamar, represented Qatar in the high-level dialogue held alongside the conference. Discussions focused on accelerating implementation of the framework, strengthening international co-operation and mobilising the investment needed to achieve its objectives.

In Qatar's statement to the conference, al-Hamar stressed that implementation of the framework should be based on national plans and strategies and take into account the circumstances, priorities and capacities of individual blade-->

He noted that the framework is voluntary, allowing countries to determine the most appropriate ways to achieve its objectives in light of their circumstances and priorities. He added that it complements existing international agreements and supports their implementation.

The statement also outlined Qatar's efforts to develop its system for managing chemicals and hazardous waste, including a unified electronic system designed to facilitate data exchange and support decision-making based on accurate, up-to-date information.

It also highlighted a hazardous materials management system being developed under the TASMU Smart Qatar programme, in co-operation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and relevant government agencies. The project aims to track hazardous materials throughout the various stages of their handling and strengthen monitoring and emergency response.

Qatar called for the adoption of clear, concise indicators to measure progress in implementing the framework and for transparent consideration of issues of concern, based on scientific evidence and procedures agreed upon by participating countries.

The statement also underscored the importance of developing green and sustainable chemistry solutions that are technically and economically viable and avoid replacing one hazard with another.

Qatar further stressed the importance of international co-operation, adequate and sustainable financing, stronger technical capacities and technology transfer under mutually agreed terms to meet the needs of developing countries. It reaffirmed its commitment to working with its partners to ensure the safe and sustainable management of chemicals and hazardous waste.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants adopted decisions on progress indicators, arrangements for implementing and financing the framework, and several issues related to chemicals and hazardous waste.

They also approved an extension of the Global Framework on Chemicals Fund through 2035 and selected Malta to host the conference's second session in 2029.

chemicals hazardous waste dialogue