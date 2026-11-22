MENAFN - Gulf Times) Registration has opened for the inaugural edition of The10K, a running race set for Jan 2, 2027, on Gewan Island, with organisers targeting more than 5,000 participants from across Qatar.

United Development Company (UDC) is organising the race in partnership with the Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA).

The event will feature 5K and 10K competitions, welcoming runners across the spectrum, from professionals and amateurs to beginners, the organising committee announced at a press conference Sunday.

Organisers expect the event to vastly broaden community participation in sporting activities and foster a culture of physical activity across society. The race is designed to attract more than 5,000 citizens and residents, making it a substantive addition to Qatar's sporting calendar.

A vast array of entertainment activities will run alongside the competitions, including live musical performances by folk arts troupes from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and several African countries. The programme will also feature interactive performances, recreational games and an awards ceremony honouring the winners.

Chairman of the race's organising committee, Faisal Khalid al-Otaibi, said the opening of registration marks a consequential step toward establishing the event as an annual fixture on Qatar's sporting blade-->

He said the choice of the 5K and 10K distances is intended to attract runners across different ability levels and vastly broaden the participation base, while offering a range of activities alongside the race to make it a sporting and recreational occasion for the entire community.

The organising committee is committed to ensuring that the race experience extends well beyond the boundaries of athletic competition, through an integrated programme of activities and events that gives participants and families alike plenty of opportunities to enjoy the occasion and immerse themselves in its vibrant atmosphere, al-Otaibi said. He called on the public to register and take part in this edition.

Executive director of QSFA, Abdullah al-Dosari, said the federation's involvement in organising the race comes as part of its ongoing efforts to encourage members of society to embrace physical activity and ramp up participation in sports. He emphasised that the event embodies the spirit of National Sport Day, extending its reach through initiatives targeting different segments of society and seeking to entrench physical activity as a lifestyle.

Executive Director of Commercial and Properties at UDC Hussain Akbar al-Baker said the company takes pride in supporting initiatives aimed at improving community health and strengthening social cohesion.

He stressed that, in its capacity as the race's official sponsor, UDC looks forward to delivering an incredible sporting experience for participants, allowing them not only to enjoy the accompanying events but also to explore the facilities and vibrant atmosphere that set Gewan Island apart.

UDC QSFA Gewan Island