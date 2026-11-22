MENAFN - Gulf Times) Marking the World Television Day, Director of Qatar Television Ali bin Saleh al-Sada said that this is an occasion to highlight national media's vital role in raising awareness, strengthening national identity, and promoting traditional values.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Sada added that Qatar takes pride in Qatar TV's journey and its contributions over several decades in recording the country's development and achievements and reflecting Qatar's identity and aspirations.

Amid rapid changes affecting the television industry, Qatar TV is working to develop its content, production and broadcasting methods, and to benefit from modern technologies, without compromising its national mission, he noted.

The Director of Qatar TV said that the national television channel seeks to remain in touch with its viewers and respond to their aspirations, delivering content that combines quality, credibility, and innovation.

Qatar TV's mission goes beyond covering current events, believing that it is its role to document Qatar's history and safeguarding its collective memory, which is why the TV channel focuses on Qatari heritage, traditional values, and showcasing the country's achievements, al-Sada said.

He continued by stressing that Qatar TV continuously seeks to develop its programming to offer more diverse and engaging content that has young viewers' interests in mind.

The Director of Qatar TV underscored that the national broadcaster is working to expand its reach via digital platforms and social media, given how they have become an essential part of television broadcasting.

Local production occupies a central position in Qatar TV's priorities, as it provides a means of expressing Qatari identity and documenting social and cultural transformations, al-Sada said.

He pointed out that particular attention is being given to documentary, cultural, and drama productions that tell the story of Qatari society and preserve its heritage, alongside efforts to improve production quality and support national talent and expertise.

Regarding the TV channel's newest plans, the Director of Qatar TV said that work is underway to develop the television production system and upgrade its technical and technological capabilities.

He added that Qatar TV is considering new shows and programmes aimed at enhancing content quality and improving viewers' experience.

The national broadcaster seeks to boost its local viewership and expand its reach across the Arab world, reflecting the standing of Qatari media, al-Sada said.

Qatar TV is committed to upholding professional standards and developing its staff's capabilities, stemming from the conviction that viewers' trust is media institutions' real capital, he noted. Credibility, content quality, and the ability to respond swiftly to current events are the fundamental pillars for maintaining public trust, particularly amid the challenges facing the global television industry today, including the proliferation of platforms, the rapid circulation of information, and changing viewing habits.

The World Television Day was established by a United Nations resolution adopted in 1996. The occasion aims to recognise television's growing influence on decision-making and its role in drawing greater attention to major issues, including economic and social matters.

Qatar Television national identity broadcasting