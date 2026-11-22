MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Embassy of Japan hosted a Japan Self-Defence Forces Day reception to mark the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

The event was attended by approximately 30 defence attachés stationed in Qatar, and three JSDF officer and cadet studying Arabic at the Language Institute in Al Sheehaniya. Participants reflected on the longstanding friendship and defence exchanges between Japan and Qatar while strengthening ties among defence representatives from different countries.

Japanese ambassador Naoto Hisajima expressed deep respect for Qatar's diplomatic efforts to promote regional peace and stability. He also noted that the strong ties of trust and co-operation built through longstanding collaboration, in the energy and other sectors, provided an important foundation for advancing defence exchanges between Japan and Qatar. He highlighted the JSDF's role since its establishment in safeguarding Japan's peace and security and contributing to international peace and stability.

Colonel Takaaki Arima, Defence Attaché to Qatar, said that face-to-face exchanges among military personnel helped build trust and contributed to regional stability. He also expressed respect for Qatar's role on the international stage and described the reception as a valuable opportunity to further develop the positive relationship between Japan and Qatar.

JSDF diplomatic efforts defence exchanges