MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of the efforts of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) to enhance resource-use efficiency and support sustainability practices, the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department has organised a technical workshop titled "Energy and Water Efficiency in Building Operations".

The workshop was organised in line with the objectives of the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency "Tarsheed", which seeks to enhance electricity and water efficiency, promote technical best practices, and build specialised capabilities in the field of energy and water efficiency. These efforts contributed to transforming conservation and sustainability concepts into practical measures that can be applied to building operations and management.

The workshop targeted engineers, technicians, and professionals working in building operations and maintenance, facilities management, and facility operations. It focused on enhancing technical knowledge and practical applications that contribute to greater operational efficiency, reducing electricity and water waste, and improving the operational performance of systems and equipment by understanding consumption patterns, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing appropriate efficiency measures.

The workshop covered a range of technical and practical topics, foremost among them an introduction to the Tarsheed Code for Energy and Water Efficiency (Tarsheed Code). It also reviewed best practices for supporting the implementation of electricity and water efficiency requirements in buildings and linking them to actual facility operations, contributing to improved performance efficiency, reduced waste, and the optimal and sustainable use of resources.

It also explored opportunities for energy conservation through monitoring and analysing consumption patterns, identifying sources of energy loss and high-consumption loads, and improving the operating efficiency of equipment and systems. This enabled facility operators to identify conservation opportunities and select appropriate measures that can deliver sustainable improvements in performance.

In the area of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, the workshop highlighted the importance of efficient system operation and maintenance, adjusting temperatures and operating hours in accordance with actual needs, and monitoring the performance of systems and their components, given the significant role of cooling and air-conditioning systems in electricity consumption in buildings, particularly in view of Qatar's climatic conditions.

In the water sector, the workshop addressed opportunities to improve water-use efficiency and reduce waste by monitoring consumption patterns, enabling early leak detection, using water-efficient fixtures, and improving operational and maintenance practices. These measures promoted responsible water use and contributed to conserving water resources.

The workshop also introduced the role of Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) in supporting and implementing energy-efficiency improvement projects, from studying consumption patterns and identifying savings opportunities to developing technical solutions, implementing efficiency measures, and monitoring and measuring performance. This encouraged the adoption of more efficient and sustainable solutions across various types of facilities.

Furthermore, the workshop highlighted the Energy Excellence Certification and its role in encouraging facilities to adopt more efficient energy management practices and promote continuous performance improvement, supporting a culture of excellence and efficient resource use at the institutional level.

Kahramaa Tarsheed operations management