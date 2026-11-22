MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Radiation Protection Department has launched the national training programme "Oversight and the Safe Management of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Waste” at the ministry's headquarters.

The programme was organised in co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from November 8 to 19, with the participation of specialists from the Radiation Protection Department and QatarEnergy. The programme included field and laboratory exercises covering sample collection and preparation, as well as measuring radioactive activity concentrations using gamma-ray spectrometry at the Radiation Measurement Laboratory. It aimed to enhance the skills of national personnel in radiation measurement and analysis, supporting regulatory oversight and the safe management of naturally occurring radioactive material waste generated by oil and gas activities.

IAEA QatarEnergy spectrometry NORM