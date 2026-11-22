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Dubai, UAE, 18 November 2026 - Guests at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights can start Saturday with breakfast favourites at Channels before catching the 10 am shuttle to the sea. The five-star hotel resumed its complimentary service to The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)..

The hotel's complimentary beach kit includes a towel, an umbrella and a cooler box. Guests can also take a free shuttle to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Outlet Mall or The Outlet Village. Reception or the concierge can share the latest departure and return times.

Two-bedroom apartments give families room to spread out. Between outings, guests can swim in the outdoor pool, book a massage at the spa or take the children to the Kids' Club.

From brunch to kick-off

At Prego's, guests can share a pizza straight from the oven or settle in over fresh pasta, with a view of the chefs at work in the open kitchen. On Saturdays, La Dolce Vita Brunch runs from 1 pm to 4 pm, with live cooking stations and a section for children.

By evening, friends can settle in for a burger and the match at Nelson's, the hotel's British-style pub, or take a table outdoors for cocktails at The Terrace.

A base for the working week

Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City are nearby for off-site appointments. The hotel has 16 meeting spaces for presentations and workshops, and Executive Rooms include lounge access. For a less formal catch-up with a client, Connexions, the lobby lounge, serves coffee and pastries..

Booking telephone number: +971 4 435 0352

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, affiliated with Radisson Blu, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids' Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in +95 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters, with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, with more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers' needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art'otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.