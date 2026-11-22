SP Confident of INDIA Bloc Victory in Upcoming 2027 UP Assembly Polls

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) State President Shyam Lal Pal exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Pal emphasised that the opposition coalition is united by a broader ideological goal rather than just electoral arithmetic.

"The INDIA alliance is meant to save India's Constitution and democracy. A meeting on this will be held in Delhi tomorrow. A decision will emerge after the meeting. The INDIA alliance will form the government in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Pal also dismissed the electoral impact of the newly formed 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', an alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The SP leader stated that voters in the state would rally behind forces defending democratic institutions. "Asaduddin Owaisi has no support base here. At this time, only those who save the Constitution and democracy will gain a foothold in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The SP and the Congress are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting today to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said. According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, and deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24. Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)