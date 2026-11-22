Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Hold Crucial Meeting Amid Stability Concerns

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with MLAs of the ruling alliance in Chennai on Monday amid growing speculation over the stability of the coalition government and allegations of attempts to poach legislators. The meeting comes amid political uncertainty surrounding the functioning of the TVK-led alliance, which comprises the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (CPI) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), among other parties. Speculation has been mounting over alleged attempts to poach TVK MLAs to destabilise the Vijay-led government, leading to discussions about the possibility of a change in the state's political landscape. The political buzz intensified following remarks by DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at a recent event in Chennai, where he said, "a new government will be formed soon; it is not a one-sided affair." Adding to the speculation, former DMK minister Ragupathi, in a recent interview, claimed that around 60 to 70 "MLAs in the TVK were unhappy". He further suggested that the situation could develop into one that may lead to a change of government. CM Vijay is set to hold consultations with legislators of the alliance, with leaders of the Congress, VCK, CPI(M), CPI and IUML expected to participate in the meeting. The meeting is expected to discuss the political strategy and steps to ensure the alliance functions in a coordinated manner. Meanwhile, targeting the CM Vijay-led government, Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday alleged that the state was "moving backwards within six months" under the TVK government, accusing it of "ideological inconsistency", reliance on superstitions and "U-turns" on policy decisions. Stalin said the DMK had "worked hard" over the years to put Tamil Nadu on a "path of development".“For all these years, we struggled hard and created a path of development for Tamil Nadu. But within just six months, the state is moving backwards,” he said at an event. (ANI)