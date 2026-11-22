Thoothukudi Market Gears Up For Karthigai Deepam Amid Lamp Dispute

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), November 23 (ANI): With Karthigai Deepam set to be celebrated tomorrow, sales of festival-related items have picked up at the Thoothukudi Vegetable and Fruit Market, with large quantities of agricultural produce, including fresh palmyra palm leaves, coconuts, banana bunches, banana leaves, palmyra tubers and lemons, arriving for sale. The festival preparations this year come amid a legal and political controversy over the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

On the Supreme Court's permission for lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon on November 24, BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said the state government should not have challenged the earlier court directions. "They should not have gone for an appeal in the first place. Yet they have gone for an appeal. The Supreme Court responded even though there is ample time for discussion; the Honourable Supreme Court respected the date, respected the star, and respected the sentiments of Hindus, and has given an interim order," she told ANI. Soundararajan further alleged that the state government's opposition was politically motivated and said that devotees of both faiths had worshipped peacefully at the site for hundreds of years. "According to the legal knowledge I have learned, a legal verdict or interim order cannot be challenged simply by filing an appeal. Anyhow, they did it to satisfy their alliance partners and minorities, though in fact, the minorities are not opposing it. For hundreds of years, both Islamic devotees and Hindu devotees have been peacefully worshipping at this temple, so they are not against lighting the lamp," she said. "It's very unfortunate in Tamil Nadu that, despite the court verdict, despite the Supreme Court verdict, we have to fight. The last resort of people who want justice is the court. Even despite the court verdict, they are not allowing us, not allowing Hindus to light the lamp," she added.“The state government does not have any moral responsibility to oppose it, because the Honourable Court has clearly said that the collectors should take charge of it, the temple staff who will go there should be decided, and the Police Commissioner of Madurai has to issue orders for safety and law and order, and if the CRPF is needed, the central government should assist. So there is no part for the state government to oppose, yet repeatedly they are showing their anti-Hindu mindset," she further added.

The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns. The Madras High Court overturned the decision in December 2025, and a division bench reaffirmed the order in January 2026, directing that the ceremony be conducted in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The state government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the order. (ANI)