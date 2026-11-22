Puri Police Tighten Security Measures for Kartika Panchuka Festival

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Odisha Police has made elaborate security arrangements for Kartika Panchuka in view of the large gathering of devotees expected to witness the Lakshmi-Indu Besha of Lord Jagannath. Inspector General (IG) of Police, Central Range, Satyajit Nayak, said that more than 40 platoons of police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of devotees and smooth darshan of the Lord. Five IPS officers, along with several SPs and Additional SPs, are supervising security arrangements. Hundreds of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and 500 Home Guards have also been deployed. Police are monitoring the situation through feeds from 586 CCTV cameras. A dedicated control room is operating round the clock to monitor crowd density and manage overall arrangements. Nayak said that a one-way barricading system has been implemented outside the temple, from the Singha Dwara to the market area. Devotees will enter through the Singha Dwara and, after darshan, can exit through any of the three gates- West, North or South. After entering through the Singha Dwara, devotees will proceed via the 22 Pahacha and follow the designated barricaded route.

Earlier, Scores of devotees arrived at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple to offer prayers following the opening of the doors in Pathanamthitta district on November 16, marking the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Tholpavakoothu, a traditional shadow puppetry theatre art form, was performed for the first time at Sabarimala Temple on Saturday. Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar, along with his troupe, presented the traditional art form on the stage at the Valiya Nadappanthal. The performance depicted the story of Lord Ayyappa, bringing together traditional storytelling and the distinctive art of shadow puppetry. (ANI)