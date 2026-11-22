MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz received a special congratulatory message from Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal after winning his maiden Nitto ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday, with the former world No. 1 acknowledging the challenges his compatriot had overcome during the season and expressing happiness at his latest achievement.

Alcaraz defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(6) in the final to complete an unbeaten campaign and become only the third Spaniard, after Manuel Orantes and Alex Corretja, to win the prestigious year-end championship.

Taking to social media following the victory, Nadal praised the 23-year-old's performance and highlighted the significance of ending a difficult season with such an important title. He also turned his attention to Alcaraz's next assignment, wishing him success in the Davis Cup.

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on winning the @atptour Finals! I know it's been a tough year, and I'm so happy you were able to win this important tournament while playing so well. Good luck in the Davis Cup now!,” Nadal wrote in Spanish on X.

Nadal's message comes after Alcaraz endured an injury-disrupted campaign, spending more than four months away from the court following a wrist injury sustained at the Barcelona ATP 500 tournament in April. The Spaniard returned to competition at the US Open in August and subsequently rediscovered his best form, collecting titles in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris and Turin.

His latest triumph was particularly impressive given the physical concerns that emerged during the ATP Finals. Alcaraz received a medical timeout for a left leg issue during his round-robin match against Daniil Medvedev, but recovered in time to reach the championship match without losing a contest.

Against Zverev, he saved three consecutive set points in the second-set tie-break before sealing victory to claim his sixth title of the season and 30th career trophy.